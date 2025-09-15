4 Most shocking WWE departures in 2025

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 15, 2025 01:42 GMT
WWE
Andrade left WWE! (Image credits: Andrade and Cora Jade's X handle)

WWE had been riding a huge wave of success, achieving a new feat each passing day. The Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's creative leadership has also seen some of the biggest comebacks of the era this year.

Meanwhile, some superstars even shockingly departed from the sports entertainment juggernaut this year. Let's look at the four most surprising WWE departures in 2025.

#4. Andrade

A new shocking report emerged this weekend, revealing that the former United States Champion, Andrade, left the Stamford-based promotion.

Andrade's abrupt departure from WWE caught everyone off guard. According to reports, World Wrestling Entertainment attempted to contact the Mexican superstar for weeks, but he was "unreachable," which ultimately led to his termination.

#3. Former WWE champion Karrion Kross

One of the most shocking outings this year was Karrion Kross'. The former two-time NXT Champion was getting naturally over with the fans, and many saw him as a future main eventer.

Karrion and Scarlett Bordeaux's contract was up, and they were expected to sign a new deal with the company. However, things went south with their case, and they ended up not signing with the company. Later, in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Kross stated that he wanted to know about his deal, but he wasn't provided with any information, which led him not to sign with the company.

Fans initially thought it was a storyline, but later it was confirmed that the situation was indeed real.

#2. Dakota Kai

On May 2, earlier this year, four-time champion Dakota Kai ended her stint with the company. This was her second departure from the company before getting released. Kai has had a great run as she was part of Bayley's heel faction, Damage CTRL, and she did a commendable job as part of the group.

Things creatively fell apart for her as Damage CTRL broke up, as their leader, Bayley, was kicked out, and even she suffered an injury and was out of action. This all led to her getting cut from the company. Kai hasn't been in action since leaving the promotion, but she misses wrestling.

#1. Cora Jade

Dakota wasn't the only rising superstar who was released during the budget cuts in May 2025. Cora Jade (Aka: Elayna Black) was also released from the company.

However, her getting cut from WWE came as a shock to many, as she had the perfect potential to perform at the top and be the face of the women's division at any brand. Jade has currently taken time off from pro-wrestling as she needs some time.

Edited by Neda Ali
