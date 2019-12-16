4 New feuds that were teased at WWE TLC

Asuka could be Becky Lynch's next challenger

WWE TLC ended up being a pretty good show despite the lackluster build. The show was headlined by the Kabuki Warriors defending their titles in a TLC match against Charlotte and Becky Lynch, which was the best match of the night. We also had the return of Daniel Bryan with a new look.

WWE also used the show to tease some new feuds and adding a new dimension to an existing one.

#4 Humberto Carillo and Andrade

Humberto Carillo and Andrade look set for a poper feud

Humberto Carrillo first faced Andrade on RAW earlier this week, where a mistake from Zelina Vega cost Andrade the match. The two faced off again on the TLC Pre-show where Humberto won thanks to another mistake from Zelina Vega.

Their first two matches were pretty throwaway but it looks like they're about to start a proper feud now. After Carrillo won the match on the TLC pre-show, Vega and Andrade had a heated moment and WWE are kind of teasing a break up of the pair.

This was followed by a backstage segment where Humberto Carrillo, where he cheekily remarked that based on what happened on RAW, he'd had a feeling that Vega would somehow have a hand in him winning the match:

Who could @Zelina_VegaWWE REALLY be helping out here? 🤔@humberto_wwe has a theory following his HUGE win at #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/NZMpotjMGC — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019

#3 The OC and the Viking Raiders feud RAW Tag-Team Champions

The Viking Raiders and The OC have unfinished business after TLC

The Viking Raiders defended their RAW Tag-Team Championships in an open challenge at WWE TLC. The team that answered the challenge were none other than The OC. The match was pretty decent until the finish, which inexplicably ended in a double countout. The segment ended with Erik and Ivar powerbombing Gallows through the KFC table at ringside.

Despite the disappointing finish, we know one thing now - the Viking Raiders and The OC look all set to feud over the RAW Tag-Team Championships in the coming weeks leading up to the Royal Rumble.

