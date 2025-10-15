  • home icon
4 New leaders for The Vision in WWE after Seth Rollins got kicked out

By Love Verma
Published Oct 15, 2025 02:41 GMT
The Vision might get a new leader soon. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign is already in jeopardy due to his real-life injury. In addition, the Visionary suffered a major betrayal on RAW this week when Bron Breakker and other members turned on him.

With this, it's clear that Rollins is no longer part of the villainous association, and the faction may soon get a new leader on their side.

In this article, we will be examining four new leaders for The Vision in WWE following Rollins' departure.

#4. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman recently reunited at WWE Wrestlepalooza, sparking the possibility of the Beast joining forces with The Vision. Later, in a segment, Rollins confirmed that the Heyman and Lesnar reunion unfolded with his permission only.

Meanwhile, after The Visionary is no longer part of the Vision, the Mayor of Suplex City might join forces with the Oracle, but this time as the leader of the RAW faction. Lesnar has already defeated John Cena at Wrestlepalooza and has all the momentum on his side.

If Lesnar emerges as the new Vision leader, it will make the group even stronger on Monday Night RAW.

#3. LA Knight turns heel to join The Vision?

LA Knight is another name on the list who might become the new leader of the alliance. Over the past few months, the Megastar was engaged in a feud with the Vision and even defeated Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Knight might emerge as the new leader for the heel group if he turns heel on Monday Night RAW. This character switch will allow him to become part of Vision and eventually their newest leader.

#2. CM Punk

CM Punk defeated LA Knight on RAW and emerged as the no. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. With the injury situation of Rollins, it won't be a surprise if Punk dethrones Rollins and becomes the new World Champion in WWE.

The Second City Saint and Paul Heyman already had an alliance in the past, and they even reunited during the road to WrestleMania 41. If the Best in the World turns heel after winning the World title, he might become the newest leader of the Vision.

With this, WWE can capitalize on Punk's buzz as World Champion and eventually make the Vision a powerful faction.

#1. Roman Reigns might join the group as the leader on WWE RAW

The situation within the OG Bloodline is already not looking good in WWE. Roman Reigns suffered a loss at Crown Jewel against Bronson Reed and expressed his anger for the Usos, and walked away.

It's crucial to note that Reigns is playing a tweener character in the company, and it won't be a surprise if he joins the Vision as the newest leader. A frustrated Roman might decide to reunite with his ex-Wiseman, and as a result, he became the newest leader of the group.

