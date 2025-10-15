3 Hints that Seth Rollins is dropping his WWE World Heavyweight Championship soon

  • home icon
By Love Verma
Published Oct 15, 2025 01:26 GMT
Things are already shaken for Seth Rollins in WWE as The Vision turned on him during RAW. Bron Breakker attacked The Visionary in the main event, and later, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman decided to join him in this betrayal.

Besides this, Rollins was spotted with an arm sling, and reports disclosed that he suffered an injury during his Crown Jewel match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

In this article, we will be looking at three hints that Seth Rollins is dropping his World Title soon in the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. Injury situation of The Visionary

According to a recent update from PWInsider Elite, some within WWE believe that Seth Rollins is headed for shoulder or rotator cuff surgery. Even due to this injury, there is a high possibility that Rollins could be forced to relinquish his World title soon.

As of now, WWE has yet to acknowledge Rollins' real-life injury. We already have CM Punk as the No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, and this injury situation is a big hint that Seth will be dropping the title soon.

#2. WWE is rushing The Vision breakup

The Vision turned on Seth Rollins during RAW after Crown Jewel 2025, and reports disclosed that this split was a creative pivot from WWE. It was revealed that the villainous faction wasn't planned for this split until next year.

However, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut rushing this breakup is another sign that Rollins will soon drop the World title in the company. Also, rushing plans like this indirectly confirms Seth's real-life injury, which eventually contributes to the title change.

#1. Low ratings on RAW

Although Seth Rollins and The Vision were a dominant faction on Monday Night RAW, the ratings of the red brand continue to decline. Even the September 29, 2025, edition of the red brand witnessed the lowest global viewership on RAW in the Netflix era.

This poor rating is also a major indication that Rollins will soon drop the World Championship. A World Champion always has the main spotlight on the show, and he contributes significantly to making the show better and helps the company get viewership.

Nevertheless, in the era of The Visionary, the Triple H-led creative regime seemingly failed to capitalize on the ratings. This could be why Rollins might drop the World Title, and a new champion will be crowned soon.

