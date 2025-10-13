The Vision split was a creative pivot from WWE - Reports

The Vision shockingly betrayed Seth Rollins on WWE RAW, and it reportedly was a creative pivot by the company. There have also been reports today that Rollins could be dealing with a legitimate injury coming out of Crown Jewel 2025.According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE's decision to have Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attack Seth Rollins on RAW might have been a creative pivot. Fightful's report noted that it was &quot;hinted&quot; to the publication that it was a pivot and that Bron Breakker splitting from The Vision wasn't planned until next year.CM Punk emerged victorious in a Triple Threat match in the main event of RAW to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Bron Breakker posed with the title after leveling Rollins with a Spear during this week's edition of the red brand.Former WWE writer criticizes Seth Rollins' booking ahead of Crown JewelWrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes heading into Crown Jewel 2025.Rollins defeated Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at the PLE this past Saturday night in Australia to win the Men's Crown Jewel Championship. Rhodes had gotten the better of The Visionary the previous three times they squared off, but Rollins was able to pick up the victory at Crown Jewel.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran claimed that the rivalry over the Men's Crown Jewel Championship didn't feel important and that the major titles in the company didn't mean anything.&quot;You've got two World Champions, neither one of them are in an angle. They are both fighting over a ring. Do you know how, like that is so off-kilter. Like everything, everything is wrong with that, that you got both titles, neither title means anything, neither of these guys are in a feud with anybody but they are wrestling over a ring in another country,&quot; said Russo. Wrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKSeth Rollins defeats Cody Rhodes to capture the Crown Jewel Championship. #WWECrownJewelIt will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for The Vision moving forward after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betrayed Seth Rollins on RAW.