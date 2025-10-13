Seth Rollins' injury seemingly confirmed, set for more tests - Reports 

Seth Rollins' injury has reportedly been confirmed following this week's episode of WWE RAW. Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion on the red brand and was in action this past Saturday at Crown Jewel 2025.

Rollins defeated Cody Rhodes at the PLE over the weekend to win the Men's Crown Jewel Championship. He was betrayed by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed during this week's RAW and was seemingly nursing an injury on his way backstage following the show.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Rollins was in a sling backstage following his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. Fightful's report noted that internally, it is suspected that the injury occurred during Rollins' Coast-to-Coast Headbutt at the PLE this past Saturday night.

The report noted that details surrounding Rollins' situation are speculative and are being kept quiet at the moment. A source within WWE, not on behalf of the promotion, informed the publication that Rollins suffering a broken arm would be better than a shoulder injury because he could return in December following a hiatus to heal.

However, the company may have to change its plans if Rollins sustained a serious shoulder injury at Crown Jewel. It was also noted that staff backstage were hopeful after Rollins was cleared to appear on this week's episode of RAW. The report also disclosed that The Visionary was scheduled to undergo more testing this week to evaluate the injury.

CM Punk defeated LA Knight and Jey Uso to become the number one contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship during this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Bron Breakker reacts to betraying Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker took to social media following his shocking betrayal of Seth Rollins on RAW to send an interesting message.

Breakker aligned with Rollins' faction after he lost the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. Paul Heyman seemingly sided with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker during RAW and posed with the duo as Rollins was in pain on the canvas.

The former champion shared a seven-word message on Instagram today following the betrayal and suggested that The Vision had a bright future without Rollins.

"The vision has never been more clear," he wrote.

EliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0B Bron Breakker's latest IG post... “The vision has never been more clear”

Only time will tell if Seth Rollins' injury forces him to miss WWE television in the weeks ahead.

