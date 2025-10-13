Seth Rollins helped to the back following RAW; potential injury spotted

Seth Rollins seemingly was nursing an injury following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The Visionary is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and defeated Cody Rhodes this past Saturday night to win the Men's Crown Jewel Championship.CM Punk defeated LA Knight and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat match to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW. Rollins, Breakker, and Reed beat down Punk following his victory.Rollins then cut a promo to close the show, but was shockingly betrayed by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Breakker leveled the World Heavyweight Champion with a Spear, and Reed followed it up with a Tsunami Splash.After RAW went off the air, CM Punk attempted to attack Rollins with a steel chair, but it was broken up. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was then seen helping Rollins backstage, who appeared to be limping, as seen in the video below.Rollins defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Men's Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE over the weekend in Perth, Australia. Bron Breakker sent a message today on social media following his shocking betrayal of Seth Rollins on WWE RAW.Popular WWE analyst predicted Seth Rollins would be kicked out of his faction on RAWWWE analyst Sam Roberts recently predicted that Seth Rollins would be kicked out of The Vision on RAW.Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated that Heyman was operating in Rollins' shadow, but that could change if Rollins was betrayed. He suggested that Breakker and Reed might be ready to take over The Vision and leave Rollins behind.&quot;Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed become this vision, and the whole time it’s using the brain of Paul Heyman because realistically we see Paul Heyman as the person with all the guidance when it comes to Bron Breakker and Bronson. and Reed. But with Seth, we see Paul Heyman as somebody who is following Seth’s guidance. So I think that there is a real world where maybe it’s sooner than later, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker end up taking this thing on their own. It becomes more of a young guy’s faction,&quot; said Sam Roberts. (H/T - TJRWrestling)WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKBron Breakker on Instagram: “The Vision has never been more clear 🚀”It will be interesting to see how Seth Rollins plans to get his revenge in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.