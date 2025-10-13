  • home icon
  Bron Breakker breaks silence with seven-word message following RAW betrayal

Bron Breakker breaks silence with seven-word message following RAW betrayal

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 13, 2025 19:56 GMT
Breakker and Reed betrayed Rollins on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Breakker and Reed betrayed Rollins on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Bron Breakker sent a message after his shocking betrayal earlier today on WWE RAW in Perth, Australia. Breakker is a part of The Vision faction on the red brand.

Seth Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, and CM Punk picked up a victory tonight to become the number one contender. Rollins cut a promo at the end of the show but was betrayed by Breakker.

The former NXT Champion leveled Rollins with a Spear, and then Bronson Reed joined in on the attack. Reed hit Rollins with a Tsunami Splash off the top rope and then posed with Breakker and Heyman in the ring. Following the betrayal, Breakker took to Instagram to send a message, which you can check out in his post below.

"The Vision has never been more clear🚀," he wrote.

Bron Breakker had an impressive reign as Intercontinental Champion before losing the title to Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 41. Breakker and Reed aligned with Seth Rollins following The Show of Shows, but their partnership came to an end in a shocking fashion on RAW.

Former WWE star reveals he is good friends with Bron Breakker

Former WWE Superstar Parker Boudreaux recently revealed that he was good friends with Bron Breakker in real life.

Boudreaux had a disappointing stint in WWE and performed as Harland in NXT. The 27-year-old was released from the promotion in 2021 and spent some time in AEW after being let go. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Boudreaux revealed that he was friends with Breakker and claimed that the RAW star was hilarious.

"This is tough. I would probably say Bron. Bron Breakker, man, I haven't seen him in a while, but we spent a lot of good times together. We had a lot of great memories together. He's hilarious. I would say Breakker," said Boudreaux.
Bronson Reed picked up a victory over Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 after The Usos got involved in the match. Jey Uso accidentally hit The Tribal Chief with a Spear, and Reed capitalized for the pinfall victory. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Breakker and Reed on RAW following their betrayal of Rollins.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Edited by Robert Lentini
