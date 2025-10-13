  • home icon
  Jey Uso indicates future plans after fallout with Roman Reigns & The Bloodline

Jey Uso indicates future plans after fallout with Roman Reigns & The Bloodline

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 13, 2025 12:23 GMT
Jey Uso is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credit: WWE
Jey Uso is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credit: WWE's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Jey Uso had a falling out with Roman Reigns at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. He has seemingly left the OG Bloodline as well. The Yeet master has now made his future plans clear ahead of Monday Night RAW.

At Crown Jewel 2025, Roman Reigns locked horns with Bronson Reed in a no-disqualification match. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. In the last stages of the match, it seemed like the OTC would reign supreme. However, Bron Breakker came to Reed's aid by laying out the OG Bloodline leader. The Usos then showed up to help their cousin, but it backfired on them when Jey Uso accidentally hit Reigns with a Spear through the table. This helped The Auszilla to hit a Tsunami on his opponent and win via pinfall.

Things did not end there, as Roman Reigns got visibly frustrated with The Usos and walked away. Following this, Jey walked out on Jimmy, saying that he believed Roman would never change, and he was "out too."

After his falling out with Reigns and the OG Bloodline, WWE made a huge announcement for Jey Uso's future. The company announced that The Yeet Master would lock horns with CM Punk and LA Knight in a Number One Contender's match on this week's RAW, which will determine the challenger for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

Now, WWE's official X/Twitter handle has posted a backstage video of Jey Uso ahead of this much-anticipated clash. In the clip, Jey can be seen all smiles despite his falling out with the OG Bloodline. The Yeet Master was also wearing a t-shirt that said, "Run That Ish Back," which is a major clue to his future plans, as he is now focused on winning the world title once again and not concerned about his family's storyline.

Check out the post below:

Jey Uso's singles run in WWE was successful without The Bloodline's backup

After leaving The Bloodline, Jey Uso joined Monday Night RAW in 2023. He went on to make a huge name for himself as a singles star in the company. The Yeet Master won the Intercontinental Championship and then the World Heavyweight Championship. All of this was achieved without the help of his Bloodline teammates.

The OG Bloodline star now has a chance to become a two-time world champion in WWE. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Jey on this week's WWE RAW.

