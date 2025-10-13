CM Punk to face 2 other stars for a World Heavyweight Title shot on WWE RAW

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce just announced a MASSIVE main event for tonight's episode of the flagship show. On tonight's Monday Night RAW, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight will be in action in a Triple Threat Match with a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.The three men challenged Seth Rollins for the title in a Fatal Four Way Match at Clash in Paris in Rollins' only title defense of this reign so far, and have been involved in fighting off The Vision over the past several months. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, giant egos and occasional infighting have gradually morphed into full-fledged conflict among the three men since The Architect won the World Heavyweight Championship by cashing in on CM Punk after a stellar win over Gunther in the main event of Night 1 of SummerSlam.The three men were part of a heated equation leading up to Clash in Paris, and the relationship between LA Knight and Jey Uso continued to get heated with Jimmy Uso's arrival while Seth Rollins and CM Punk were involved in the build to a massive tag team match at Wrestlepalooza, partnering with the Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, and the returning WWE icon, AJ Lee.With Punk's return to RAW last week, it all came to a head, and last week's main event featured The Usos in tag team action against Punk and Knight, with Knight stealing the pin over Jey Uso following a GTS by CM Punk.Roman Reigns continues to complicate the story as The Bloodline, The Vision, and the likes of CM Punk and LA Knight remain intertwined, but there is another major development that has taken place over the weekend.Seth Rollins has sustained an injury ahead of tonight's RAWDuring the main event of Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins executed a daring coast-to-coast diving headbutt on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. In trying to cushion what could have been a painful landing on a more sensitive area, The Visionary took an awkward bump on his left arm instead and ended up injuring it.He was visibly affected for the remainder of the match, and the incident sparked concern among fans, with that concern now having turned into an unfortunate reality. However, although he has indeed sustained an injury, Rollins is not expected to vacate the title now that the No. 1 Contendership main event has been announced for tonight's RAW.During the same Instagram video where he announced tonight's main event, Adam Pearce announced that Seth Rollins would be kicking off Monday Night RAW. Fans would ordinarily hope for some clarity regarding where Rollins and his health currently stand, but following the Ruse of the Century he architected earlier this summer, can anyone trust what he may have to say?Hopefully, his injury is not serious and the World Heavyweight Champion can continue to compete as he does regularly. However, it is always possible that WWE has to change plans they have regarding the future of RAW and Rollins has to drop the title in his next title defense due to his injury, and that he is just fit enough to be able to do so, as was the case leading up to WrestleMania 40.One can only wish that, regardless of WWE's plans, the programming continues as initially scheduled and that Rollins' injury is a minor one and he is fully fit soon.