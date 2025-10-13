  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Adam Pearce makes a massive Seth Rollins announcement following injury ahead of WWE RAW

Adam Pearce makes a massive Seth Rollins announcement following injury ahead of WWE RAW

By Tathya Sachdev
Modified Oct 13, 2025 11:28 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Following the breaking news that Seth Rollins has sustained an arm injury, as seen in photos of the World Heavyweight Champion sporting a cast in Perth ahead of tonight's RAW just minutes away, Adam Pearce has made a major announcement pertaining to The Visionary.

Ad

Fresh off a landmark career win this Saturday at Crown Jewel, where he finally overcame his nemesis, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, to win the Men's Crown Jewel Championship, Seth Rollins is set to kick off tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, as announced by Adam Pearce via his social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight's show is further stacked with a massive No. 1 Contendership match also set for RAW, which should alleviate fears regarding Rollins having to relinquish the title. However, the extent of Rollins' injury and whether he may have to drop the title soon due to injury remains a major point in wrestling discourse.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

An absolutely stacked edition of RAW tonight will also feature Rollins' stablemate, Bronson Reed, in action against Jimmy Uso, fresh off the biggest win of his career this past Saturday, when the Aussie became just the second man to pin Roman Reigns in singles competition this decade.

Ad

How did Seth Rollins get injured at Crown Jewel?

During the main event of Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins delivered a ridiculous coast-to-coast diving headbutt to Rhodes. However, The Architect took a nasty bump on his left arm while attempting to minimise the impact of a potentially brutal landing on a more sensitive region of his body.

In attempting to mitigate something worse, he injured his arm and evidently felt the bump throughout the course of the main event. The entire ordeal obviously caused fans to fear for Rollins's health, and while he has indeed turned out to have sustained an injury, he clearly won't be vacating the title.

Whether he will have recovered in time for his next title defense against either CM Punk, Jey Uso, or LA Knight, to be determined in tonight's main event, such that WWE won't have to change original plans, or he will now be dropping the title regardless of earlier plans due to injury of course depends on the nature and extent of the injury and remains to be seen.

About the author
Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Tathya Sachdev
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications