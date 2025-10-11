  • home icon
  The Usos break up as WWE star leaves The OG Bloodline

The Usos break up as WWE star leaves The OG Bloodline

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Oct 11, 2025 13:56 GMT
The OG Bloodline (Image Credits: wwe.com)
The OG Bloodline (Image Credits: wwe.com)

The latest chapter in the long-running Bloodline saga unfolded at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, tonight. In a shocking turn of events, The Usos broke up as the OG Bloodline member walked out in frustration.

WWE kicked off Crown Jewel with an Australian Street Fight between Bronson Reed and Roman Reigns. This was a rematch from Clash in Paris, the night The OTC emerged victorious, but ended up in the hospital (kayfabe).

From Steel Chairs to Cricket bats, the two men used every weapon in their arsenal to inflict suffering on one another. Since the match was contested under no disqualification rules, outside interferences were bound to happen.

As such, Bron Breakker made his presence felt when things were not looking in Bronson Reed's favor. The self-proclaimed Big Dog of WWE appeared out of nowhere to cut The OTC in half with a spear outside the ring.

The Vision would then deliver a Shield powerbomb to The Head of the Table, sending him crashing through the announce table. Shortly after, Jey and Jimmy came to the aid of their cousin, but ended up costing him the match.

During the closing moments of the match, the Yeet Master accidentally speared The OTC through a table in the corner, which was meant for Bronson Reed.

The miscommunication allowed the Australian native to land Tsunamis in the end to pick up the biggest win of his career. In the post-match, Reigns was visibly unhappy with The Usos and was heard yelling that he wouldn't want to see them until Christmas.

After The OTC left the arena, an irate Jey Uso walked out on Jimmy Uso and told him that he was out, too.

"No matter what, he [Roman Reigns] always gonna be him, I'm out too," Jey said.
Not only did Jey Uso appear to have broken up with Jimmy Uso, but he may also have severed ties with the OG Bloodline.

What's next for the OG Bloodline after WWE Crown Jewel?

The OG Bloodline may not seem to be on the same page right now, but the group is expected to get back together soon.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the OG Bloodline is planned for the WarGames match against The Vision at WWE Survivor Series on November 29.

After what went down at Crown Jewel tonight, it's clear that the feud between the two groups is far from over.

But with the cracks already starting to form within both factions, it will be interesting to see which side will capitalise on the situation.

If you carry quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

