4 reasons why Roman Reigns lost to Bronson Reed at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Roman Reigns shockingly lost the Australian Street Fight to Bronson Reed at WWE Crown Jewel PLE. The Big Dog had to taste defeat after his cousin Jey Uso mistakenly gave him a spear in the middle of the ring. The match was duly controlled by Roman Reigns unless Bron Breakker intervened and attacked him. The Usos came out to save their Tribal Chief, but the Yeet Master ended up spearing Reigns. Bronson Reed capitalized on it and gave a Tsunami to Reigns and scored the pin.This is perhaps one of the biggest defeats in Roman Reigns' career. It is the first loss of Reigns in a singles match after WrestleMania 40, when he lost to Cody Rhodes.In this listicle, we will list four reasons why Reigns lost to Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel PLE.#4 Building up for Jey Uso's heel turnJey Uso has been exhibiting heel vibes for the past few weeks. He was even seen cold towards Roman Reigns this past week on RAW. The OTC1 had warned Jey and Jimmy not to meddle in his business and instead asked Jey to do good for himself.However, the Usos did try to help Roman Reigns, and Jey ended up spoiling the party. The Big Dog was seen giving an earful to Jey in the middle of the ring after losing the bout. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSo, this booking could have been done by WWE to prepare another ground for Jey's heel turn. He has been a face for the past two years, and it seems that the creative team wants him to turn heel once again. Costing Roman Reigns the match at Crown Jewel could be one way to push it. This week on RAW, Reigns might once again give a dressing down for embarrassing him, and Jey could attack him and turn heel.#3 Pushing Bronson Reed after a loss at WWE Clash in ParisBronson Reed had lost to Roman at Clash in Paris PLE. Another straight loss at a big event would have certainly hit his credibility as a heel superstar in WWE. Therefore, the company might have booked him to win to further prepare him for other big events.Getting a heel superstar lose matches back-to-back hasn't been a trend in WWE. To build a good storyline, heels are generally given advantages to further increase the support for the babyface. So, this win for the 330-pound monster was important for his future in the company.#2 Preparing for Roman Reigns' heel turnThe creative team might also be preparing for Roman Reigns' another heel turn, and this loss could be the starting point of it. After staying in a heel character for nearly four years since 2020, Reigns turned babyface at SummerSlam last year, when he returned. The creative team could be preparing for another heel turn for the OTC1, and it could well start from this week's episode of RAW, when he attacks Jey Uso. A heel Roman has always been an asset for WWE, and the company could be preparing for it once again. #1 Adversity for Roman Reigns before Survivor Series: WarGamesThe loss also comes as an adversity for Reigns before Survivor Series: WarGames PLE next month. It comes as a huge embarrassment for him, and this can further boil things between him and The Vision. The storyline between him and Seth Rollins' faction gets more heated after this, and he might get more aggressive to beat The Vision members. It remains to be seen whether the Tribal Chief will get in a WarGames match against The Vision's members, or if there will be another match.