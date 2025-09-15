Why WWE must not turn Jey Uso heel, according to legend

A wrestling legend has explained why it's not a good idea for WWE to turn Jey Uso heel following the events on RAW last week. Main Event Jey shocked fans after spearing LA Knight to end the show, as his brother Jimmy Uso looked on.

While it seemed like Jey turned heel last Monday, it was possible payback from earlier in the show. Knight told The Yeet Master that he got him before ducking out of the way, leaving Jey to eat a corner splash from Bronson Reed. However, Jimmy alluding to his brother slowly turning into Roman Reigns didn't go unnoticed.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, ECW original Tommy Dreamer questioned Jey Uso's actions. He's hoping that it doesn't lead to a heel turn because fans are unlikely to boo him, especially with his "Yeet" chants. He also pointed out how LA Knight's "Yeah" chants are popular, so a heel turn for The Megastar is still out of the equation.

"[Jey] does have justification for his actions, but the fans turned on you. In this weird world that we live in, when he hits his 'Yeet,' we still yeeted for him. I don't want to lose the yeet. I'm praying this will have some sort of outcome. I don't know what that outcome will be. I don't know if somehow, someway Jey turns heel, if it's going to be Jimmy turns heel, which I don't want to see either. If LA Knight turns heel, I don't know if the fans would totally boo him. I think he might get over like Steve Austin. I don't know which direction this is headed. Maybe we'll do a poll. Do you want to see Jey Uso turn heel? I know I surely don't," Dreamer said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

It will be interesting to see how LA Knight responds on Monday's episode of RAW live in Springfield, Massachusetts.

No plans to turn Jey Uso heel

According to BodySlam.net, there are no current plans to turn Jey Uso heel despite what happened on RAW. Jey will remain one of the top babyfaces of the company, and there are not going to be any changes to how he's presented on television.

A feud between two faces is rare, but it's certainly a compelling story since they also have issues with The Vision, specifically Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The Usos are set to face the heel duo at Wrestlepalooza, with LA Knight as a potential wild card.

