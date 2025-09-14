  • home icon
  • WWE has no plans to turn OG Bloodline member heel again - Reports

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Sep 14, 2025 03:32 GMT
The Bloodline (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Jey Uso has become a fan-favorite and one of the top merchandise movers for WWE since turning babyface in 2023. However, for the first time in a long while, fans are talking about the YEET Master turning heel again.

Amid the ongoing speculation, backstage plans for the OG Bloodline member have been revealed.

During this week's episode of RAW, Jey Uso showed a different side of himself, as he snapped due to growing frustration over The Vision. After abandoning Jimmy Uso, he came back later in the main event only to hit LA Knight with a devastating spear to close out the show.

Big Jim was left in utter disbelief as Jey looked down on the Megastar. His actions left some fans wondering whether he was turning heel.

According to BodySlam.net, WWE has no plans to turn the OG Bloodline member heel anytime soon. He is still seen as one of the top babyfaces in the company.

"As of now, there are no creative plans within WWE to turn Jey Uso heel. Internally, he continues to be positioned as one of the company’s top babyfaces, and his current presentation reflects that stance.”
Jey Uso will be in action at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

Jey Uso will team up with Jimmy Uso to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

This will mark The Usos' first match together in six months. The question remains: Are the twin brothers on the same page? Jimmy Uso was visibly not happy with Jey after what the OG Bloodline member did to LA Knight.

Although The Megastar is not advertised to appear in Indianapolis, he is likely to get himself involved.

Fans must tune in on the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before Wrestlepalooza to see how the storyline unfolds before the epic clash next week.

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - Sidsachdeva1299@gmail.com

Edited by Sidharth Sachdeva
