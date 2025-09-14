3 Wrestlepalooza matches canceled by WWE

WWE Wrestlepalooza is right around the corner, and fans around the world have been excited to see the intense action unfold at the premium live event. Some massive matches have been made official for the company’s return to Indianapolis, which has kept the entire world talking on social media.

Ad

Among the massive matches confirmed, the PLE is set to be the final time John Cena appears in a wrestling capacity in Indianapolis. The Franchise Player is set to face Brock Lesnar at the PLE, and considering the history between the two stars, the action is expected to be phenomenal.

The PLE will also feature the in-ring return of one of the greatest women to ever step foot in the squared circle, AJ Lee. The star is set to team up with her husband, CM Punk, to take on the team of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. While some more matches have been confirmed, there are numerous matches that were earlier speculated to be added, but they were seemingly canceled. Let’s check out a few matches that got canceled ahead of the PLE.

Ad

Trending

#3. ⁠LA Knight vs. Jey Uso

LA Knight and Jey Uso have been engaged in a feud for quite some time now. Both stars competed in a fatal 4-way match at Clash in Paris, battling for the World Heavyweight Championship, but they ended up mostly fighting each other, keeping their hands full throughout the battle.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Ad

While Jimmy Uso has been trying to make things better between them in their common battle against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, a match between them has not been made official. Jey is set to team up with Jimmy Uso to take on The Vision at the PLE, and now that Knight has not been booked, he could make his presence felt and become a distraction for Jey.

#2. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins [WWE World Heavyweight Championship match]

The feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins has been doing wonders over the past few months, and both men have come a long way now. After the Ruse of the Century from Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, the Visionary and the Voice of the Voiceless competed with each other in a fatal 4-way match at Clash in Paris, which ended with Becky Lynch getting involved, helping her husband pin Punk.

Ad

While fans speculated a singles match between Rollins and Punk would take place at Wrestlepalooza, WWE cashed in on the opportunity to bring AJ Lee back and turn it into a mixed tag team match.

#1. Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

After months of heat, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton were rumored to compete against each other at Wrestlepalooza. However, WWE shifted gears and featured the match on last week’s SmackDown itself, marking the giant return of Cody Rhodes.

Ad

The latter took down McIntyre, and a singles match between Rhodes and the Scottish Warrior has now been confirmed for the premium live event. With a number of intriguing matches confirmed, time will now tell what WWE has in store for these stars next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!