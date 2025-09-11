The Usos now have a new leader after Jey Uso's apparent heel turn in WWE 

The Usos are back together, but Jey Uso's actions on RAW this past week have left the WWE Universe with more questions than answers. The YEET Master recently sent a three-word message to his twin brother about their future.The OG Bloodline member can't seem to catch a break against the members of the Vision. At Clash in Paris, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker put Roman Reigns out of commission, leaving Jey Uso helpless with an injured rib.Although not 100%, the 40-year-old star competed in the Fatal 4-Way match for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight title in the main event.On the following RAW, he once again faced the wrath of the Vision when he joined forces with LA Knight. In the closing moments of the show, Jimmy Uso came to the aid of his worn-out twin brother, who was heard saying, &quot;I can't do this alone. I need you.&quot;Earlier this week, the Usos challenged Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to a tag team match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.Following the announcement, an all-out brawl broke out between the two teams, also involving LA Knight. The situation escalated when Reed sent Knight into Jey in the corner, causing tension between the two babyfaces.Upon being felt wronged earlier in the night, Jey Uso snapped in the main event and caught LA Knight with a spear to close out WWE RAW.After the show, the YEET Master took to his Instagram handle to drop an interesting comment on Jimmy Uso's Instagram post. He asked his twin brother to lead the Usos.&quot;Lead. I follow,&quot; Jey wrote on Instagram. You can check out the screengrab of his comment below:Is this the beginning of the end for the Usos in WWE?Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist Bill Apter said The Usos could break up at WWE Wrestlepalooza next week.&quot;It looks like Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy Uso may, will wrestle those two (Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker), of course, I believe at WrestlePalooza. But it looks like they may split up before anything happens. It looks like Jey Uso might dirty attack his brother during that match. They are having severe problems with LA Knight in the middle here, and it looked like Jey Uso was not very happy, and he may be turning heel.&quot;Will LA Knight get involved during the tag team match? The Megastar must want to exact revenge after the YEET Master double-crossed him.