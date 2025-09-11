Jey Uso's alliance with Jimmy Uso in WWE is already doomed, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Recent events in WWE seem to indicate that Jey will be teaming up with Jimmy Uso again. However, the partnership could apparently be short-lived, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.

While the Usos have been one of the most cohesive teams in the past, it appears that Jey and Jimmy might not exactly be on the same page at this point. On RAW, LA Knight appeared to save the Usos from The Vision, but afterwards Jey speared him, marking a change in the latter's babyface character.

Speaking about Jey potentially turning heel, Bill Apter stated on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis:

"It looks like Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy Uso may, will wrestle those two (Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker) of course, I believe at WrestlePalooza. But it looks like they may split up before anything happens. It looks like Jey Uso might dirty attack his brother during that match. They are having severe problems with LA Knight in the middle here, and it looked like Jey Uso was not very happy and he may be turning heel."

Bill Apter does not want Jey Uso to turn heel in WWE right now

While Jey Uso turning heel may provide interesting storyline opportunities for him, Apter thinks that it is a bad idea at this point.

Speaking on an episode of UnSKripted, Bill Apter had the following to say about the WWE Superstar:

"Well his entrance is hot. Mixed up in character right now so I am gonna go medium (medium hot) because he is kind of a tween right now. They are teasing him possibly turning heel, which I think is a grave mistake, doing that. His merchandise might go right into the toilet at that point. So I would give him a medium hot at this point."

As of now, it remains to be seen what Jey Uso plans to do next in WWE.

