WWE is making a "grave mistake" with Jey Uso, says legend (Exclusive)

Jey Uso is one of the most electrifying performers in WWE today, and also one of the best merch sellers. However, his current character plans might be his undoing, according to legendary journalist Bill Apter.

Ad

Over the recent weeks, Jey has seemingly being leaning towards the dark side. He recently attacked LA Knight, which further solidified him turning heel. While this is certainly an interesting turn of events, Bill Apter believes that it is a step in the wrong direction.

Speaking on this week's episode of UnSKripted, the veteran journalist rated Jey as medium hot while talking about how over he was with fans at the moment. He said:

Ad

Trending

"Well his entrance is hot. Mixed up in character right now so I am gonna go medium (medium hot) because he is kind of a tween right now. They are teasing him possibly turning heel, which I think is a grave mistake, doing that. His merchandise might go right into the toilet at that point. So I would give him a medium hot at this point."

Ad

Ad

A WWE veteran was also not pleased with Jey Uso recent segment

Jey Uso potentially turning heel is fine according to Vince Russo, but he was not a fan of how the turn started.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, the WWE veteran stated that Jey attacking LA Knight was too sudden to make sense. He said:

"We've got absolutely no angles, nothing on this show. We need to do something. So, we're gonna create an angle between LA Knight and Jey Uso. I have no problem with that, but can it at least be logical? Nobody is gonna Spear somebody after that somebody saved their backside. That is not gonna happen. Especially when you've been shoving Jey Uso down our throat for God knows how long. Now, out of the clear blue sky, Jey is saved, and he's gonna Spear LA Knight," Russo said.

Ad

Ad

As of now, only time will tell what is next for Jey down the line in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More