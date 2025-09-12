Roman Reigns to finally reveal the new Tribal Chief by rejecting Jey Uso? Exploring shocking Wrestlepalooza possibility

Jey Uso recently hinted at a heel turn on this week's episode of WWE RAW. He walked out on his brother, Jimmy Uso, in a backstage segment after the latter claimed that Jey was sounding like Roman Reigns. That said, the OTC might reject The YEET Master in a shocking twist and ultimately reveal the new Tribal Chief at Wrestlepalooza.

The Vision took out Reigns after he defeated Bronson Reed in a one-on-one match at Clash in Paris. The following night on the red brand, Jey Uso cut a promo in which he confronted the heels for their actions against the OTC1. He later teamed with LA Knight and faced the Brons in a tag team match in the main event, where they lost.

After the bout, the babyfaces were taken down by Bron Breakker and Reed before Jimmy ran out and chased the heavy hitters out of the ring with a steel chair.

However, following their reunion this week, the twins challenged The Vision to a tag team match next weekend at Wrestlepalooza, before an all-out brawl broke out between the two teams, alongside Knight.

Feeling wronged by the 42-year-old during this moment, Jey closed the show with a massive Spear on LA Knight, to everyone's surprise.

This has now raised speculation about Jey Uso being crowned the OTC2 at Wrestlepalooza. However, in a shocking twist, Roman Reigns could return at the upcoming premium live event in Indianapolis and crown Jimmy Uso as the new Tribal Chief instead of Jey.

If this happens, it could allow Big Jim to take Reigns' spotlight on the red brand as the new Tribal Chief. The YEET Master has already achieved significant success over the past few years and has established himself as a singles star. Therefore, he could accomplish even more with or without being the OTC2.

WWE veteran wasn't pleased with Jey Uso's actions on RAW

After Jey Uso closed the latest episode of RAW by delivering a massive Spear to LA Knight, WWE veteran Vince Russo revealed that he wasn't pleased with Jey's action.

Speaking on the Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that the show lacked proper storylines and suggested creating a logical angle between LA Knight and Jey Uso. He further criticized the idea of Knight saving Jey and then immediately getting speared by the latter, calling it unrealistic given how The YEET Master has been portrayed recently.

That said, it remains to be seen what the creative team has in store for The Usos going forward.

