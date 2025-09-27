REPORT: Roman Reigns and 4 WWE stars to join forces for Survivor Series: WarGames this year

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is still over two months away, but it seems like major plans are already in place for the premium live event in November.Roman Reigns is once again expected to feature in the traditional WarGames match if rumors are to be believed.The Original Tribal Chief is advertised for the remaining PLEs in the calendar year. The WWE Universe is waiting with bated breath for Reigns' return now that he has reportedly wrapped up filming for his role as Akuma in the Street Fighter movie. Roman Reigns was in the midst of a feud with The Vision before Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed put him out of commission at Clash in Paris. In his absence, The Usos and LA Knight have continued to feud with Seth Rollins' faction.During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported that Roman Reigns and The Usos will come together to form a five-man team to face The Vision at Survivor Series: WarGames.“Reigns was to finish filming ‘Street Fighter 2’ this week. So he’ll be available to come back. He’s scheduled for Survivor Series which is probably going to be another War Games with Reigns &amp; Usos and two others against The Vision (the name the Rollins group is going by) and two others.” [H/T Ringside News]Who will Roman Reigns face at WWE Crown Jewel 2025?Roman Reigns is scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel in Australia, but there's no word on his opponent yet.Speaking to The Wrestling Classic, Bronson Reed said he would love to have a rematch with The OTC, but is unsure if he is medically cleared to return.&quot;I feel like if it’s up to me, you know, I there’s two people obviously in it and I’m gonna call out the two biggest names in the company, and it’s either one, I run it back with Roman Reigns, you know, I busted his ribs open after Paris, so I don’t know if he’s even medically clear, or two, I get in the ring for the first time with John Cena.&quot;Reed has unfinished business with Reigns, as he came up short in France. Only time will tell whether the two men will run it back at Crown Jewel on October 11.