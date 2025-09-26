The ball is in Roman Reigns' court as WWE Crown Jewel challenge has been thrown down

A blockbuster challenge has been thrown down to Roman Reigns for a match at Crown Jewel. The OTC's former rival wants to run it back with him in Australia next month.

Reigns was last seen in action at Clash in Paris on August 31, where he defeated Bronson Reed in the opening match. However, he didn't leave the arena on his own.

He was taken out on a stretcher, courtesy of a post-match attack from The Brons. Since then, the Original Tribal Chief has been busy filming the Street Fighter movie in Australia.

In a recent update from PWInsider, Roman Reigns has wrapped up his role, meaning his return isn't too far away. He is also advertised for the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Australia on October 11.

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Bronson Reed called out Roman Reigns for a rematch in his home country. The 330-pound RAW star also namedropped John Cena, but he is now scheduled to face AJ Styles at the event.

“I feel like if it’s up to me, you know, I there’s two people obviously in it and I’m gonna call out the two biggest names in the company, and it’s either one, I run it back with Roman Reigns, you know, I busted his ribs open after Paris, so I don’t know if he’s even medically clear, or two, I get in the ring for the first time with John Cena."

Reed continued:

"I know it might make some of the fans unhappy, globally, if i was one of John Cena’s last opponents, but in Australia, you’re coming into my home. That’s where the Tribal Thief is, you know, he’s running rough shot.”

You can check out the full interview below:

Will Roman Reigns return on WWE SmackDown this week?

As much as fans are looking forward to seeing Reigns back on their television screens, he is not expected to be on SmackDown this week.

Fightful Select confirmed that the OTC isn't scheduled for any appearance on the blue brand.

However, the WWE Universe shouldn't rule out his return next Monday when The Usos face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a Tornado Tag Team match, which means anything goes.

This will be a rematch from Wrestlepalooza. Could a returning Roman Reigns help his fellow OG Bloodline members and set up a rematch with Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel? Only time will tell.

