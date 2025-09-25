REPORT: WWE fans shouldn't get their hopes up about Roman Reigns' return

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been on and off TV throughout this year due to his outside commitments. Amid rumors that he's coming back, his status for SmackDown has been revealed.The Original Tribal Chief hasn't been seen since he was stretchered out of Clash in Paris last month after suffering a brutal attack at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.The post-match assault was done to write him off television so that Reigns could go to Australia to film for his role as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. Cody Rhodes, who will be portraying the character of Guile, returned in time for Wrestlepalooza, unlike Roman Reigns.PWInsider recently learned that the OG Bloodline leader is set to wrap up his filming schedule tomorrow and would be available to return immediately if the creative wants him to.However, those wondering if he will return to SmackDown this Friday shouldn't get their hopes up. According to Fightful Select, Reigns is not scheduled for an appearance on the blue brand this week.&quot;Roman Reigns is set to finish filming Street Fighter tomorrow, PWInsider has reported. We can confirm that. He's not expected to be on Smackdown this week.&quot;Although no exact date for his return has been given, the OTC is expected to be back in time for Crown Jewel on October 20.He is featured on the official poster for the upcoming premium live event in Australia. It's only a matter of time before he graces the WWE Universe with his presence again. Who will Roman Reigns face at WWE Crown Jewel 2025?Roman Reigns will likely pick up where he left off, as he still has unfinished business with the members of The Vision.He defeated Bronson Reed in a singles match at Clash in Paris, but the post-match shenanigans set the stage for a rematch between the two men.With Crown Jewel set to take place in his home country of Australia, the WWE Universe could see Reigns lock horns against Reed once again.A first-time-ever match with Bron Breakker shouldn't be completely ruled out. The self-proclaimed Big Dog of WWE did as much damage to The OTC as Bronson Reed did to him. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda wrestling for further updates.