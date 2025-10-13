Major WWE star tries to attack Seth Rollins with a chair after RAW goes off the air; Adam Pearce forced to intervene

Adam Pearce was forced to come out and intervene after a major WWE star tried to take out Seth Rollins with a chair. The events transpired after RAW went off the air.

Monday Night RAW was one to forget for Seth Rollins as he suffered a betrayal from Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. Breakker delivered a Spear to the Visionary after the group was standing tall over CM Punk. Reed then chose to side with the rising star and took out his former stablemate with a Tsunami.

After RAW went off the air, the remaining member of the Vision left the ring with the World Heavyweight Championship. However, CM Punk tried to get back at Seth Rollins as he entered the ring with a steel chair. Adam Pearce then came out to stop the Best in the World and help The Visionary to the back.

You can check out the incident in the YouTube video below:

Seth Rollins is a marked man in WWE

Walls are closing in on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship reign as he no longer has the backup of The Vision. The Visionary was kicked out of the faction he created by Bron Breakker, with Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman siding with the rising WWE star.

To make things worse, CM Punk won the #1 contenders match on RAW, defeating LA Knight and Jey Uso in a Triple-Threat match. The Best in the World will now face Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, and will have a chance to avenge the Ruse of the Century that took place at SummerSlam.

Bron Breakker also has the world title in his mind as he took the title after laying out The Visionary. The 27-year-old is one of the most dangerous men in WWE, and could easily take the title off Rollins with the support of Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman.

Seth still has the support of his wife, Becky Lynch, who helped him retain the title at Clash in Paris. However, The Man has got her own problems as AJ Lee could soon be coming after her Women's Intercontinental Championship.

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

