  • [WATCH] Top WWE star leaves with the World Heavyweight Championship after Seth Rollins is kicked out of The Vision

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 13, 2025 15:59 GMT
Seth Rollins is out of The Vision (Image Credits: WWE.com)
The ending to this week's Monday Night RAW was quite unpredictable, as Bron Breakker speared Seth Rollins and betrayed him. Breakker also left with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after RAW went off the air.

The tension within The Vision began before the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, when Rollins walked out during the Crown Jewel Kickoff Show. Backstage at the PLE, Paul Heyman asked Breakker and Bronson Reed not to interfere in Rollins' match against Cody Rhodes. While Rollins did get the job done by himself, his world came crashing down on Monday Night RAW.

In the show's main event, CM Punk became the #1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Post-match, The Vision destroyed Punk and also attacked Jey Uso and LA Knight, whom Punk beat to earn another shot at Rollins' title. In a turn of shocking events, Breakker also speared Rollins moments before the cameras stopped filming. He then asked Reed and Heyman to pick a side, as both men sided with the former Intercontinental Champion.

After the cameras stopped filming, Breakker left with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Punk also returned to the ring with a steel chair, and Rollins was assisted to the back after suffering a brutal beatdown at the hands of The Vision.

Here's everything that happened after RAW went off the air:

Bronson Reed also sided with Bron Breakker and betrayed Seth Rollins

Bronson Reed headed into tonight's Monday Night RAW on the back of a big win over Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Tonight on RAW, he was given a choice by Bron Breakker. Reed, without much hesitation, attacked Seth Rollins and sided with his tag team partner. The two men were joined by Paul Heyman, who aligned himself with Rollins at WrestleMania 41 by betraying CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

