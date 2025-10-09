"Sooner than later" - Seth Rollins is being removed from The Vision very soon on WWE RAW, believes backstage personality 

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw Paul Heyman having a stern word with Seth Rollins, where he warned him of repercussions if he failed to defeat Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2025. Sam Roberts believes this could eventually lead to Rollins being kicked out of the stable for good, with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed calling the shots with Paul Heyman as their guiding force.

The World Heavyweight Champion will face Cody in the latest chapter of the years-long feud that started when the latter returned to WWE in 2023. Ahead of the Crown Jewel 2025 match this week in Australia, The Wiseman has made it known to Seth Rollins that there's a lot at stake for him. Heyman made it known that he could lose the confidence of Breakker and Reed if he fell short.

Sam Roberts has now shared his take on how this story could pan out in the long run. Speaking on his NotSam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated that Paul Heyman could lead this betrayal as a way to exert more influence over The Vision.

The RAW Recap host explained that Heyman was operating under the shadow of Rollins and that once he's kicked out, The Wiseman could take over things.

"Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed become this vision, and the whole time it’s using the brain of Paul Heyman because realistically we see Paul Heyman as the person with all the guidance when it comes to Bron Breakker and Bronson. and Reed. But with Seth, we see Paul Heyman as somebody who is following Seth’s guidance. So I think that there is a real world where maybe it’s sooner than later, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker end up taking this thing on their own. It becomes more of a young guy’s faction," said Sam Roberts (H/T - TJRWrestling)

Nic Nemeth also believes Seth Rollins will be kicked out of The Vision in WWE

While discussing the ongoing storyline on Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth also predicted that Seth Rollins could be in real danger of losing his spot in The Vision. The former Dolph Ziggler also believes that this could make for a remarkable comeback story with Rollins returning as a babyface to seek vengeance.

"It's so much better for the story for Seth Rollins to lose [against Cody Rhodes]... Six months from now, he gets totally destroyed in an Evolution-style, kind of like Bron [Breakker] and Bronson [Reed] smashing him repeatedly and putting him down and having him fight underneath for a long-term comeback and chasing a dream and chasing a title."

Though it's anybody's guess who would win at Crown Jewel 2025, there's no doubt Cody and Rollins would deliver another memorable chapter of their feud.

