Major name will be unceremoniously kicked out of The Vision for one major reason, says ex-WWE star

The Vision has slowly evolved into one of WWE's notable factions in recent times on Monday Night RAW, under the guidance of Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. Recently, major implications came to light, and Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler, believes Seth Rollins will be unceremoniously kicked out of the faction in the coming months for one major reason.

Seth Rollins has often failed when it comes to Cody Rhodes, as The American Nightmare has always defeated The Visionary in a one-on-one contest. Their last bout changed Rhodes' career trajectory as a babyface when he won the match with an injured shoulder.

On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, Paul Heyman warned Seth Rollins that if he lost to Cody Rhodes in Perth, The Vision would start questioning his authority and doubt his leadership. Speaking on Busted Open, Nic Nemeth, aka Dolph Ziggler, thinks Rollins will be kicked out of the group in around six months when he loses to Rhodes, as it makes for a better long-term story for the faction.

"It's so much better for the story for Seth Rollins to lose [against Cody Rhodes]... Six months from now, he gets totally destroyed in an Evolution-style, kind of like Bron [Breakker] and Bronson [Reed] smashing him repeatedly and putting him down and having him fight underneath for a long-term comeback and chasing a dream and chasing a title," Nemeth said.

Cody Rhodes will face Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel Championship at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth

In 2022, Cody Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based promotion as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent for WrestleMania 38 in Texas. The American Nightmare introduced his new gimmick to the WWE Universe, which he created on the independent circuit, and it became popular in All Elite Wrestling.

The two had a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash, and Rhodes won their second bout when he reversed a roll-up. The two had their final encounter for the year when an injured Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins inside a Hell in a Cell match and went on a hiatus from June 2022.

After years of crossing paths and helping each other out, the two will now face each other in their fourth singles match since The American Nightmare's return to the company for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship in Perth.

