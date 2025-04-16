4 new signings who could challenge Cody Rhodes if he retains at WrestleMania  41

Cody Rhodes will face his toughest challenge yet at WrestleMania 41 when he locks horns with a heel John Cena in the main event of The Show of Shows. Cena is on a mission to win his 17th WWE World Championship, and Rhodes stands in his way.

The Franchise Player has shown that he will cross all the lines to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Furthermore, the threat of The Final Boss gives Cena an added advantage against The American Nightmare.

However, Rhodes has made a career out of defying the odds. Dusty Rhodes' baby boy has been built as the new poster boy of WWE, and he could cement his legacy by vanquishing Cena at WrestleMania.

Even if Cena fails to dethrone Rhodes, Triple H has plenty of new signees who could challenge The American Nightmare if he retains the WWE Championship at 'Mania:

#4. Tetsuya Naito is leaving NJPW

News broke out recently that former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito will be leaving NJPW soon. After completing his scheduled dates, Naito will leave the promotion, and there are no clear indications of his plans.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion could land in WWE. The Stamford-based promotion has been quick to pick up free agents, and they would be on the hunt for talented veterans like Naito.

If WWE wants to take a risky but creative approach, they could pair Cody Rhodes with Naito immediately upon the latter's debut. While a solid storyline cannot be guaranteed, the potential matches would be amazing.

#3. Jeff Cobb could be debuting in WWE soon

Speaking of NJPW veterans, Jeff Cobb's contract is set to expire on April 19, when he will face Hiroshi Tanahashi in his final match for the promotion. Cobb recently vacated the IWGP Tag Team Championships, as confirmed by NJPW.

The 42-year-old star revealed that he received offers from WWE in the past. Murmurs are swirling that the former IWGP Tag Team Champion is coming to the Stamford-based promotion, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

If he does indeed sign and debut, he would make an intriguing opponent for Cody Rhodes. Launching a debuting star into the main event scene is a risky maneuver, but could be worth the effort.

#2. Rusev vs. Cody Rhodes is an intriguing prospect

Rusev's name has made the rumor mill several times in the last few weeks. The Bulgarian Brute has been spotted at the WWE Headquarters, and many fans have even fantasy booked him to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.

Regardless of the situation with Orton, Rusev could make a much bigger impact on the RAW after WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes could be celebrating his potential win over John Cena, only to be blindsided by a returning Rusev.

Vince McMahon never booked The Bulgarian Brute as a main-eventer. The feeling is that Triple H will book Rusev better, and the former AEW star's second run could begin with a World Title feud with Rhodes.

#1. Aleister Black could return to target Cody Rhodes

In addition to Rusev, Aleister Black has also been heavily rumored to return to WWE upon wrapping up with AEW. Black's comeback has also been teased on TV with much discussion of future match-ups.

Triple H was a huge fan of Black during the latter's successful NXT run, which raises the likelihood of a fruitful second WWE run on the main roster. The ominous man from Amsterdam could quickly insert himself into the main-event scene by targeting Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

The striking visual of Black standing tall over a fallen Rhodes would get the world talking. It would be an effective way of adding intrigue to The American Nightmare's World Title run and re-introducing the former NXT Champion into the fold.

