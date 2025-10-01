4 New WWE signings on the horizon

By Love Verma
Published Oct 01, 2025 06:46 GMT
New WWE signings maybe on their way to WWE. [Image credits: WWE.com]
New WWE signings maybe on their way to WWE. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Under the creative lead of Triple H, WWE has witnessed major surprises and unexpected returns. This includes the arrival of CM Punk & AJ Lee and, most recently, the comeback of Brock Lesnar.

Ad

However, four new WWE signings are reportedly on the horizon, and in this article, we will examine those names.

#4. Paige aka Saraya

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Since the comeback of AJ Lee, Paige is the next female star fans are eagerly anticipating. Currently, the former Divas Champion is an independent star and no longer associated with any wrestling promotion. Earlier, she worked in the All Elite Wrestling, but announced her departure in March 2025.

Due to this, there is a chance that Triple H might somehow convince Paige, which would lead to her return in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Additionally, Paige's return to WWE is an interesting way to generate buzz for the women's division, as it opens doors for various dream showdowns.

Ad

#3. Brie Bella

Ad

Brie Bella is another name in the list, and the chances of her comeback are higher due to her sister Nikki's active participation in the Triple H-led promotion. In the past few months, The Game has hinted at the arrival of Brie and the reunion of the Bella Twins, but it has yet to unfold.

So, it's likely that Brie Bella's comeback is on the horizon. In the upcoming months, The Game might be back and potentially reuniting the Bella Twins for some major feuds.

Ad

#2. The Righteous could be on its way to make a WWE debut

Vincent and Dutch are already rumored to make their WWE debut soon. The former AEW stars are currently working in independent promotions, but there have been reports that they could be on their way to the Triple H-led creative regime.

So, it's possible that before the end of this year, The Righteous might make their debut in the World Wrestling Entertainment. The arrival of the former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions will prove to be beneficial for the tag team division of RAW and SmackDown.

Ad

#1. Joe Hendry

Ad

The name of Joe Hendry has a buzz among the audience. He has already made several appearances in the company and even competed against Randy Orton in a squash match at WrestleMania 41.

With all this, it is clear that Joe Hendry will soon become an exclusive WWE Superstar and work under the banner of the Stamford-based promotion. Following this, he will debut on the main roster and may become a crucial member due to the positive reaction he has been receiving from the audience.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications