4 New WWE signings on the horizon

Under the creative lead of Triple H, WWE has witnessed major surprises and unexpected returns. This includes the arrival of CM Punk &amp; AJ Lee and, most recently, the comeback of Brock Lesnar.However, four new WWE signings are reportedly on the horizon, and in this article, we will examine those names.#4. Paige aka SarayaSince the comeback of AJ Lee, Paige is the next female star fans are eagerly anticipating. Currently, the former Divas Champion is an independent star and no longer associated with any wrestling promotion. Earlier, she worked in the All Elite Wrestling, but announced her departure in March 2025.Due to this, there is a chance that Triple H might somehow convince Paige, which would lead to her return in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Additionally, Paige's return to WWE is an interesting way to generate buzz for the women's division, as it opens doors for various dream showdowns.#3. Brie BellaWrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKBrie Bella is in talks with WWE to return to the ring. (via @TMZ)Brie Bella is another name in the list, and the chances of her comeback are higher due to her sister Nikki's active participation in the Triple H-led promotion. In the past few months, The Game has hinted at the arrival of Brie and the reunion of the Bella Twins, but it has yet to unfold.So, it's likely that Brie Bella's comeback is on the horizon. In the upcoming months, The Game might be back and potentially reuniting the Bella Twins for some major feuds.#2. The Righteous could be on its way to make a WWE debutVincent and Dutch are already rumored to make their WWE debut soon. The former AEW stars are currently working in independent promotions, but there have been reports that they could be on their way to the Triple H-led creative regime.So, it's possible that before the end of this year, The Righteous might make their debut in the World Wrestling Entertainment. The arrival of the former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions will prove to be beneficial for the tag team division of RAW and SmackDown.#1. Joe HendryEliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINKMark Henry believes Joe Hendry should be John Cena's final opponent for his retirement match, and that Cena should put over Hendry if he truly wants to give back to the business. (via TMZ)The name of Joe Hendry has a buzz among the audience. He has already made several appearances in the company and even competed against Randy Orton in a squash match at WrestleMania 41.With all this, it is clear that Joe Hendry will soon become an exclusive WWE Superstar and work under the banner of the Stamford-based promotion. Following this, he will debut on the main roster and may become a crucial member due to the positive reaction he has been receiving from the audience.