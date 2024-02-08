4 NXT feuds that should make it to WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE currently has three big-time brands, all of which have shows on prime time television. RAW and SmackDown are the two top brands, having existed since the 1990s. Meanwhile, NXT is the third brand within the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

While RAW has been around for over 30 years, and SmackDown will celebrate 25 years later in 2024, NXT has existed for a much shorter period of time. The brand first launched as a competition show in 2010 and became a proper developmental territory in 2012.

Nowadays, NXT is on the USA Network and will soon move to The CW. Some of the best performers in the world compete on the weekly television show and at their massive premium live events, typically featuring thousands of fans in attendance.

The brand has some of the most interesting feuds and stories going on today. As a result, it should be rewarded by having a spotlight match at WrestleMania beyond just the Stand & Deliver event. In this article, we will look at a few feuds that could have a big bout at The Showcase of Immortals.

Below are four NXT feuds that should make it to WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams will be epic

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams on SmackDown.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams have had quite the run in WWE. Carmelo began wrestling on television before Trick, but the latter made his debut around the time NXT 2.0 kicked off. From there, the two were seemingly inseparable.

Things began changing over the past three-to-six months, however. Carmelo lost the NXT Championship to Ilja Dragunov. Meanwhile, Trick Williams became a breakout star on his own. Melo seemingly hated this, however, and viciously betrayed his friend at WWE NXT Vengeance Day PLE.

The feud is arguably the hottest in the company right now. Given that both men have appeared on SmackDown in recent months, it would make sense for these two stars to be given a main roster match at The Show of Shows.

#3. Roxanne Perez isn't done with Lyra Valkyria

Roxanne Perez on NXT Deadline 2023.

Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria have a lot in common in WWE. Both female stars are long-time fans who went on to live their wrestling dream in the biggest promotion in the world. They're also both likable superstars who have held the NXT Women's Championship.

Lyra Valkyria currently holds the prized title, while Roxanne lost it last year. The two clashed at NXT Vengeance Day with the belt on the line, but Lola Vice used her Women's Breakout Tournament contract to join the bout mid-way through. Vice was ultimately pinned by Lyra.

Given that Roxanne hasn't had her proper one-on-one match, the two incredibly talented women could be given their bout on the biggest stage. In theory, this would keep the likes of Lola Vice and Tatum Paxley away and prevent any interference.

#2. The Wolfdogs are feuding with Nathan Frazer and Axiom

Expand Tweet

The Wolfdogs are arguably the most unlikely duo in all of WWE. The team is comprised of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, two men who couldn't stand each other two months ago. In some ways, they still can't, but they've been working really well together.

The Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners are looking to fight The Family for the NXT Tag Team Tiltes next week, but they've been having issues with another tandem. The super athletic and impressive combination of Axion and Nathan Frazer have been at odds with the powerful duo.

Given that Bron Breakker is flirting with the main roster, Corbin spent years on RAW and SmackDown, and even Axiom had a showcase match on WWE's biggest show recently, the four men clashing at WrestleMania could be a lot of fun and they'd fit in quite well.

#1. Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak could bring a difference level of violence to WWE WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

Ilja Dragunov is the reigning NXT Champion. He has held the title with pride ever since he defeated Carmelo Hayes in 2023. As champion, he has managed to defeat the likes of Trick Williams, Carmelo, and Baron Corbin in epic title clashes on WWE TV and at premium live events.

While he's had incredible matches with a plethora of stars, it could be debated that his biggest rival at the moment is Dijak. The pair had an epic Last Man Standing Match last year and renewed their rivalry in a brutal fight on WWE NXT this week.

Given the immense talent of both men and their ability to do something completely different than anything else that will be on the card, they should have a chance to fight at WrestleMania. Dijak would get over the stink of being T-Bar and Ilja will showcase his skills to the main roster crowd.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE