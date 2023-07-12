4 NXT stars who could be added to The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has genuinely become a force to be reckoned with in WWE. All four members have come a long way since their debut, and their alliance enabled them to surpass monumental hurdles in their wrestling careers.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest went against Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams on NXT. This transpired after a nail-biting edition of RAW which teased fans with their fate after brewing tensions between Senor Money in the Bank and The Prince.

Below is a list of NXT stars who could be apt additions to the popular group.

#4. Blair Davenport's vicious persona could prove to be an advantage for The Judgment Day

Blair Davenport signed with WWE in 2021 and most notably competed on NXT UK before its disbandment last year. She competed against Meiko Satomura and Mandy Rose in a triple-threat match at Worlds Collide to unify the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships.

Despite being associated with WWE for a few years, Davenport has been wrestling for over a decade. She also competed in AEW from 2019 to 2020.

In May this year, the 27-year-old was revealed to be the mysterious attacker in the hooded figure assaulting the women's division. Her bold persona could witness her as the fifth member of The Judgment Day. Additionally, her current portrayal of a heel and wrestling styles could dominate the perchance of a union with Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

#3. Joe Gacy as a mediator for The Judgment Day

Many have often pointed out Joe Gacy's similarities to Bray Wyatt. Given the former Universal Champion's absence, Gacy could be crucial for The Judgment Day.

His dark, mysterious gimmick led to the formation of Schism. The NXT star's creepy persona could lead to an unlikely alliance with the popular faction on RAW.

The diversity of gimmicks could enable him to be the mediator while solidifying his status in the WWE roster. Joe Gacy's mind games in previous feuds could be crucial to the faction.

#2. Rhea Ripley could find a female tag team partner in Gigi Dolin

Gigi Dolin has been associated with WWE since 2018

Another female star could join Rhea Ripley to intensify the faction. Gigi Dolin is known for her signature all-black-inspired wrestling gear and gothic fashion style, which would complement The Eradicator and the RAW faction.

The duo could even contend for the women's tag team titles. Dolin's singles run following Toxic Attraction's breakup enabled him to still be a fan favorite. Her personality and gimmick would fit in seamlessly with Judgment Day.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne debuted on SmackDown last year in a contenders tournament for the Women's Tag Team Titles. She suffered an injury which resulted in her shifting back to NXT. In light of those events, a do-over with an alliance like The Judgment Day could intensify her main roster return.

#1. Bron Breakker could be another powerful force in the group

Bron Breakker is currently a heel on NXT. The former champion was anticipated for a main roster push earlier this year. However, he remained on the developmental brand.

Breakker has undergone a massive transformation since his initial run. He used to don colorful attire with a soothing expression. Recently, he has worn primarily black-themed outfits and a beard, making him look similar to The Judgment Day members. His addition to the menacing faction could enable him to garner a stronger foothold on the main roster just like it did for Dominik Mysterio, despite skipping NXT in his WWE career.

The young Mysterio has come a long way since his WWE debut. He even challenged Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship, and the two are set to clash next week.

