4 NXT stars who could compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE and fans all over the world are gearing up for WrestleMania 40, a two-night extravaganza scheduled in April 2024. While The Show of Shows will undoubtedly be an exciting event, the Stamford-based company's next big PLE actually comes later this month.

The Stamford-based promotion will offer Elimination Chamber: Perth on Saturday, February 24. As the name implies, the event will be held at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. Tens of thousands of fans are expected to be at the massive stadium to watch the show.

Elimination Chamber is being represented by both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. This means talented performers from both brands will be in action at the big show in Perth. However, there is a chance that some superstars from the NXT roster could also participate.

This article will take a look at a handful of NXT athletes who could end up competing at Elimination Chamber: Perth. This includes a set of newly crowned champions and several who competed at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Who from the white and gold brand could potentially compete in Perth?

Below are four NXT Superstars who could compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.

#4. Baron Corbin & #3. Bron Breakker, The Wolf Dogs could defend their NXT Tag Team Championship

Baron Corbin is an underrated performer. While it could be argued that his creativity in WWE often suffered, he has remained a major force in the Stamford-based company for almost a decade now. He is also a former United States Champion, a title The Lone Wolf held with pride.

Bron Breakker, on the other hand, has had a lot of success in a short amount of time. The Big Bad Booty Nephew is a two-time NXT Champion and has taken WWE by storm. Many believe he is the next big thing, which makes his interactions with Paul Heyman in the past particularly interesting.

As a duo, the two should not work. They are very different personalities and athletes. Still, something about both makes for unique and hilarious chemistry. That unique chemistry has led them to win the NXT Tag Team Titles together, as the pair defeated The Family on the latest episode of the white and gold brand.

Given that Bron Breakker is being courted by both Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce, and Baron is a former main roster star, it is reasonable to believe they could compete at the Elimination Chamber 2024. Who knows, the pair could even defend the NXT Tag Team Championship at the event. Imagine if they clashed with The New Day from RAW or SmackDown's Latino World Order? Only time will tell.

#2. Roxanne Perez is ready to make a jump to main roster

Roxanne Perez at NXT Deadline 2023.

Roxanne Perez is one of the most likable performers in WWE. Despite that, the young star has been showing a bit of an edge as of late. This even included her socking Wren Sinclair in the jaw on NXT this week, seemingly unprompted. The behavior is borderline heelish, but she has not taken a villainous path yet.

Perez has certainly already dabbled with the main roster courtesy of appearances in two Women's Royal Rumble Matches. She also competed on an episode of SmackDown in the past. WWE has been grooming her for the big time for quite a while now.

The perfect place to officially bring her to the main roster could be in front of a massive crowd in Perth, Australia. She could be part of the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match, could surprisingly stand up to Nia Jax in an impromptu bout, or simply make or accept an open challenge of some kind.

#1. Carmelo Hayes has already made appearances on WWE SmackDown

Carmelo Hayes is an incredible athlete who has been the face of NXT ever since the brand was changed to 2.0. Melo has remained one of the faces of the show even after 2.0 became the white and gold brand, having even won the NXT Championship during that period. However, he later lost the title against Ilja Dragunov.

The A-Champion appearing at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth makes more sense than almost any other NXT performer. He has competed on or otherwise appeared for the SmackDown brand numerous times in recent months. He was also part of the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

While Carmelo has his hands full with Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov, it is possible he could battle either one in an NXT showcase match in Perth, Australia. Alternatively, Melo could fight the likes of Austin Theory or Grayson Waller, both of whom he has had serious issues with, at the big-time event.

