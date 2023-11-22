4 NXT stars who could debut at WWE Survivor Series WarGames - Top faction to get new member?

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event is this Saturday. The show, which is set to air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, will feature thousands of screaming fans who will cheer on their favorites and ridicule those they dislike.

The card is absolutely stacked, as well. Two WarGames Matches have been confirmed, one featuring male superstars and one highlighting the women. Beyond that, two championship matches have been confirmed, and so is a bout between Carlito and Santos Escobar.

While just five matches may seem like a short card to some viewers, given how long many of the bouts will go, the length actually makes sense. Still, there could potentially be a bonus match, segment, or major moment to help make a great show even better.

There's a chance that this could come courtesy of an NXT star moving to the main roster. The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile, and Dragon Lee have all been called up recently. Could somebody else be next? This article will look at four NXT talents who could move to the main roster at the big event in Chicago.

Below are four NXT stars who could debut at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

#4. Meiko Satomura could debut as part of Damage CTRL

Meiko Satomura is an NXT star.

Damage CTRL has been a dominant faction since first debuting at SummerSlam 2022. The stable initially featured three members, with Bayley as the leader. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai served as The Role Model's underlings.

In recent weeks, however, the big WWE stable has gotten a facelift. Not only is the WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY still in the group alongside Bayley and Dakota Kai, but Asuka and Kairi Sane have joined the lineup as well. Japanese stars are taking over the faction, and that may continue this Saturday.

There's a chance that Meiko Satomura could join Damage CTRL, potentially replacing Bayley in the faction. Bayley has clear tension with some of the members of her faction, which means her exit is more than likely happening in the near future. Given Meiko's ties to Japan, she could join the other talented stars and become The Final Boss of Damage CTRL.

#3. Bron Breakker is the future of WWE

Bron Breakker is a former NXT Champion.

Meiko Satomura is a veteran of the industry and ready for a call-up, but is a much younger superstar ready to join WWE's main roster? Bron Breakker has arguably been ready to make the jump for quite some time.

Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner. He first began appearing on WWE NXT television two years ago and has been a dominant force on the brand ever since. Bron is even a two-time NXT Champion.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew could appear at Survivor Series WarGames and make an instant splash. He could hit the Spear on a top star, perhaps Randy Orton, following his return in the Men's WarGames Match. This would make him an instant star in the company.

#2. Ilja Dragunov could confront Gunther

While Bron is a former two-time NXT Champion, he doesn't currently hold the title. He lost it to Carmelo Hayes earlier this year. The A-Champion then lost the coveted prize to Ilja Dragunov.

Ilja is one of the most intense and talented superstars in all of WWE. He was the United Kingdom Champion leading up to the brand coming to a close. He has since won the NXT Championship and is arguably the brand's number-one star.

Interestingly, the man he defeated for the United Kingdom Championship is none other than Gunther. The Ring General will defend his title against The Miz at Survivor Series WarGames. Provided Gunther retains, Dragunov could come out to confront him post-match, perhaps looking for a Champion vs. Champion bout.

#1. Cora Jade could assist Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the greatest superstars in WWE today. She has done practically all there is to do already and currently holds the Women's World Championship, a title she won from Charlotte Flair. The belt was known as the SmackDown Women's Championship when Rhea initially won it.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has a big night ahead of her in Chicago. She will defend her prized title against the talented Zoey Stark. While many believe Rhea will win, Stark is a phenomenal performer and one fans need to watch out for. In fact, she very well could take Rhea to her limit.

In the event that Stark does exactly that, there's a chance Rhea could have a plan. She could call upon NXT's Cora Jade to help her. If Jade costs Zoey the win, she could then graduate from NXT to WWE's main roster as a new member of The Judgment Day.

