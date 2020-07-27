4 On-screen WWE family members that are real and 3 that are fake

Wrestling storylines add to the excitement surrounding certain matchups. Pay-per-view events, especially in WWE, couldn't be hyped if there weren't any storylines and promos couldn't be delivered if there was no story behind the showdown.

The drama has always been a huge part of the business and adding family members to the mix usually adds more juxtaposition. It allows the creative team to create more hard-hitting content.

Of course, there isn't always a family around that can be added to the story, so WWE adds other wrestlers and makes them into a believable on-screen family instead.

Over the years, many of these families have become so believable that many members of the WWE Universe still believe that they are related in real-life.

#7 Real: Dominick and Rey Mysterio

Dominick Mysterio was made part of storylines when he was just eight years old, back in 2005 so it could be argued that the son of former WWE Champion, Rey Mysterio, was always destined to follow in his father's footsteps.

In recent months, Dominick has been introduced to the WWE Universe as an adult and become part of storylines including Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins in the hopes that he will debut in a WWE ring sometime soon.

Dominick is yet to wrestle for WWE, but he has been training with his father during Mysterio's recent time off and could be nearing a debut. WWE has never tried to hide the fact that Dominick is Mysterio's son and the former World Champion has even talked about his son perhaps being able to defeat him in a match and then take on his mask.

There's a lot of excitement surrounding Dominick's first-ever WWE match, which could take place much sooner than we think.