4 Opponents for Bobby Lashley after WWE SummerSlam - An evil revolutionary, a rival in God Mode

At WWE SummerSlam, Bobby Lashley did what he said he would do and retained his United States Championship against Theory. The All Mighty obliterated his opponent and made him submit to remain champion last Saturday.

Theory probably tapped out to Lashley's finisher to preserve his energy for his cash-in later, but he also lost out on that front. Now that The All Mighty has beaten the upstart on two separate occasions, it is time for him to move on to some fresh challengers. Given how dominant he has looked for the past few months, he will need some credible opponents to step up to the plate.

On that note, we look at four potential opponents for Bobby Lashley after SummerSlam 2022.

#4. On our list of opponents for Bobby Lashley after SummerSlam: AJ Styles

AJ Styles not having a match at SummerSlam was incredibly surprising. A superstar of his caliber should constantly mix it up with the big guns. He could get a new sense of direction when facing some credible opposition, and no one on RAW is more of a benchmark now than Bobby Lashley.

Lashley versus Styles would be a great top feud for the red brand. It is a relatively fresh matchup that fans will enjoy. The All Mighty and The Phenomenal One's contrasting styles (pun intended) will make for a great spectacle. The United States Champion facing and overcoming a stiff test in Styles will also make his run as champion memorable.

#3. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

Seth Rollins was supposed to wrestle Riddle in a match at SummerSlam, but the latter's injury meant the bout was postponed. Until The Original Bro is medically cleared to compete, Rollins will need a top opponent to do battle with, and Bobby Lashley fits the bill.

The Visionary is the kind of superstar who can devise a plan to take down anyone. Lashley has been invincible for months, but even he will do well to be aware of the threat Rollins poses. The two wrestlers going at it with the United States Championship on the line would be a great matchup.

#2. Gunther

What we would give to see this clash

If WWE don't give us this match while Bobby Lashley and Gunther are both champions, it would seemingly be a disservice to every wrestling fan. Both are on a tear as titleholders on their respective shows, and the thought of a showdown is fascinating.

It's possible that Lashley and Gunther could meet at Survivor Series, but the foundations could be laid starting this month. Given how title unifications are happening left and right, the United States and Intercontinental Championships could also meet the same fate. If that ever happens, it has to be these two titans going at it to become, um, global champion?

#1. Roman Reigns

We are aware that Drew McIntyre is the number one contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He will take on The Tribal Chief at the Clash at the Castle premium live event. However, Bobby Lashley could emerge as a potential roadblock en route to Europe and one that is bumpy enough to make The Tribal Chief potentially drop the title.

Lashley has a history with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, having faced him in 2018. They have won one match each and haven't fought the decider yet. If a rematch happens with the world championships on the line, it would be a treat for the fans.

