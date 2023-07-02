John Cena's made his unexpected return at Money in the Bank 2023. The Cenation Leader received a thunderous ovation, and his presence was a surprise that caught everyone off guard. Cena took the opportunity to engage with the crowd, urging them to cheer for the prospect of a WrestleMania event in London, UK.

However, Cena's moment of joy was short-lived as Grayson Waller interrupted him. Waller voiced his opinion, arguing that a WrestleMania show should take place in Australia rather than the UK. This led to a heated verbal exchange between The Champ and the former NXT star, ending in the veteran declining a match against Grayson.

Immediately after this, Grayson attacked Cena, only to be met with an Attitude Adjustment. The 16-time champ's surprise appearance delighted the fans and indicated that he is ready to compete in the ring again. With that being said, Let's explore four opponents for John Cena after his Money in the Bank return.

#4. John Cena vs. LA Knight

La Knight lost the MITB ladder match

Despite LA Knight's loss in the Money in the Bank ladder match, the WWE can still capitalize on his potential by booking him in an intense match against John Cena. Both Cena and Knight possess exceptional mic skills, making their verbal exchanges highly entertaining and engaging for the audience.

A feud between Cena and Knight will also help elevate Knight's status as a main eventer in the company. The 16-time World Champion supported The Megastar before MITB through his social media account.

It's worth noting that Cena and Knight have never faced each other in a WWE ring before,

#3. Logan Paul

Logan Paul showcased his impressive performance at Money in the Bank

Logan Paul showcased an impressive performance in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Despite this, he suffered a loss. But this did not deter the interest of the WWE Universe in a potential bout between him and John Cena.

Reports have already suggested the possibility of a matchup between the Cenation Leader and the YouTube sensation.

The return of Cena presents a perfect opportunity for WWE to capitalize on the buzz surrounding a Cena vs. Logan Paul match. This bout will definitely deliver some instant classic action from both superstars.

#2. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio at MITB 2023

Cody Rhodes won against Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank 2023. While fans speculated a confrontation between Cody and Brock Lesnar, it did not come to fruition. However, this creates an opportunity for an interesting clash between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

Cena and Rhodes have shared moments in the past, including an embrace by The Champ on an episode of WWE RAW. Both the stars had also competed in-ring action, but this was before Rhodes achieved his current level of success.

A match between these two highly accomplished superstars would be a dream feud for fans and a significant attraction for the wider WWE Universe.

#1. Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller confronted Cena upon his return

A potential match between Grayson Waller and John Cena is something the company has teased itself at Money in the Bank 2023. As mentioned above, Waller challenged Cena, subsequently leading to an exchange of blows between them.

This clearly indicates that there may be some plans in place for a showdown between them.

A match between the 16-time World Champion and the Waller effect could elevate Grayson to the next level.

