4 Opponents for Nikki Bella at WWE Evolution without Brie Bella & Liv Morgan

WWE Evolution II is officially less than a week away. The second-ever all-women's premium live event from World Wrestling Entertainment is currently set to feature seven major matches.

Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY is expected to be the main event, with Trish Stratus vs. Tiffany Stratton also serving as a world title match. There will be a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match, a Battle Royal, an NXT Women's Championship match, a No Holds Barred match, and a Triple Threat Match for the Women's Intercontinental Title as well.

One person who is notably not listed for a match is Nikki Bella. There was a belief among fans that Liv Morgan and Nikki would clash, but The Miracle Kid suffered an injury and is currently out of action. There is no sign of Brie Bella returning either.

So, what could Nikki do at the show if she won't team up with her twin or battle Liv? This article will take a look at four possible opponents for the Hall of Famer at Evolution.

#4. Asuka could be Nikki Bella's best match

Asuka is one of the most accomplished and decorated female performers in WWE history. She has won the top title available on NXT, RAW, and on SmackDown. She has also held tag team gold and even won the Royal Rumble Match.

The Empress returned to WWE just a few weeks ago. She won a Fatal Four-Way Match to advance to the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament and then defeated Alexa Bliss in the next round. However, she didn't win the crown at Night of Champions.

Now, with Asuka having no direction for the show, she could clash with Nikki Bella. Despite Asuka being a veteran in the company, the two have never faced each other one-on-one. That could change at Evolution.

#3. Stephanie Vaquer could battle Nikki Bella instead of the Evolution Battle Royal

Stephanie Vaquer is an incredible talent. She joined WWE last year after an impressive showing at Forbidden Door. She has since won both the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's North American Championship before moving to the main roster in May this year.

La Primera is already booked for a match at WWE Evolution. During an interview that aired while commercials played on RAW last week, Stephanie revealed she is set for the Battle Royal at Evolution.

While any role on the card is great, realistically, Stephanie could be in a much bigger role. That role could be a one-on-one match against Nikki Bella. If Stephanie beats Nikki, it would give her a significant boost. Plus, it would be a sweet revenge after Bella butchered the pronunciation of Stephanie's name several weeks ago.

#2. Giulia could defend the WWE Women's United States Championship

Expand Tweet

Giulia is one of the best international talents in the world. She was a major star in Japan before joining WWE last year. She quickly won the coveted NXT Women's Championship.

The Beautiful Madness recently added more gold to her resume. She went one-on-one with Zelina Vega on WWE SmackDown and dethroned Vega as the Women's United States Champion. Fans were shocked to see the 31-year-old win gold so quickly.

Since Giulia has no obvious opponent for Evolution, she could face Nikki Bella one-on-one. This would allow Nikki the chance to win a title that wasn't around when she was an active performer for World Wrestling Entertainment, and the match would be fascinating to witness.

#1. Sol Ruca could defend in a true clash of generations

Expand Tweet

Sol Ruca is arguably the best athlete in all of WWE. She can do anything in the ring and has a bundle of charisma. She's clearly a star on the rise, as she is both the Speed Women's Champion and the NXT Women's North American Champion.

The Women's North American Champion is currently teaming up with Zaria as a duo called ZaRuca. The pair has been trying to save Tatum Paxley from being corrupted by The Culling, but have failed in their attempts thus far.

Ruca is part of the advertising for Evolution despite not being booked for the show as of yet. While she could be part of the Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match or the Battle Royal, Sol could instead battle the legend Nikki Bella in a true clash of the generations.

