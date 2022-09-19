4 Part-time WWE Superstars who could wrestle at Crown Jewel

The 2022 edition of WWE Crown Jewel will emanate from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5. This will be the second event to take place under the name at this venue after the inaugural 2018 edition. This will also be the eighth WWE event to take place on Saudi soil.

At Crown Jewel 2022, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul. It is a marquee matchup that is sure to main-event the show. Taking a look at the event's history, we are sure it won't be the only high-profile contest on offer.

The Saudi events often see part-time performers and legends compete in the ring. It is the closest thing to fantasy warfare in WWE land. Triple H will be keen to bring in as many big names as possible to make the show a must-see.

On that note, we look at four part-time WWE Superstars who could possibly compete at Crown Jewel 2022.

#4. On our list of part-time WWE Superstars who could wrestle at Crown Jewel: Pat McAfee

It would be great to see McAfee wrestle in Saudi Arabia

Pat McAfee is currently on hiatus from his commentary duties to pursue his job at ESPN's College GameDay. There is no word on when he will return, but WWE could possibly have him back for a match at Crown Jewel.

McAfee is a well-loved figure who always puts on a show every time he steps into the ring.

WWE could book him for a match against a top-tier opponent and have them tear the house down. The former NFL player is known for his daredevil in-ring style, and that's sure to be a hit with the Saudi audience.

#3. Goldberg

Goldberg is still under contract with WWE and recently revealed that he was waiting for a call. The call could come before this year's Crown Jewel due to his immense popularity with the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia.

Goldberg has wrestled in the Kingdom before and has received huge pops there. Him being a mega draw could see the company book him for the show against a credible challenger. Who wouldn't pop for a couple of Spears and Jackhammers?

#2. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen since his defeat to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam earlier this year. No one knows when his next appearance will be, but a safe bet would be at the Crown Jewel event.

Like Goldberg, Lesnar has plenty of wrestling experience in Saudi Arabia. The country's audience are big fans of Suplex City and are the kind to pay good money to see The Beast batter another superstar.

Given how incredible a draw he is, WWE ringing him up to touch down in the Kingdom is virtually a no-brainer.

#1. John Cena

Cena is no stranger to wrestling in Saudi Arabia

Every pro wrestling fan knows who John Cena is. He is a household name at this point, not least because of his 16 world title reigns and his mark on Hollywood. He would be the top name on most Saudi Arabian fans' wishlists, and WWE knows it all too well.

Cena recently celebrated 20 years in WWE but hasn't wrestled a match in a long time. He could possibly break that duck at Crown Jewel and give his fans a moment to remember.

The Cenation Leader's name on the match card will instantly elevate the show's appeal, and Triple H should do his best to get him to be present.

