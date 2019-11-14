4 People who will benefit from CM Punk's return to WWE

Brian Thornsburg

Who stands to benefit the most from CM Punk returning?

CM Punk seems to be all the WWE Universe wants to talk about after the former WWE Champion made a surprise appearance on an episode of Backstage. One has to wonder where exactly things will go from here. There's also plenty of speculation as to whether CM Punk's return will result in an actual in-ring return, which will be interesting to watch play out as well.

All that aside, CM Punk returning in any form or fashion is a big move and will surely reap benefits for all parties involved. It could even be that one thing that ends up bringing the Internet Wrestling Community back together to cheer on the return of whom many consider their favorite Superstar.

With that stated and the cat now fully out of the bag, here are four people that stand to benefit the most from CM Punk's return. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us whether you think this will result in a full fledged in-ring return or not.

#4 AJ Lee

Does this open the door for AJ Lee to return?

WWE lost one of its biggest and brightest stars when AJ Lee decided to retire after WrestleMania 31 and the company hasn't been the same without her. Of course, the ongoing Women's Revolution has taken some of that feeling away, but she was still an irreplaceable Superstar.

With that stated and CM Punk now seemingly on decent terms with FOX and WWE, it feels like there is finally room for Punk's wife, AJ Lee, to make a return to the squared circle. In fact, now that it seems that the two sides are on good terms and Lee isn't caught in the middle between her employer and her husband, the time is right to make a deal!

Whether Lee and WWE ultimately come to a deal or not remains to be seen and will depend on how both sides feel about the situation, but at least it feels like the two parties are one step closer to doing so.

