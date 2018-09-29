4 possible angles for John Cena upon his WWE return

John Cena is set to return at Super Showdown.

John Cena, the constant face of the WWE for over a decade, is now a proper part-timer. Do you feel old? It is quite surreal to see a guy who was always there on our screens hardly showing up anymore. The last we saw of Cena was the Greatest Royal Rumble and before that, WrestleMania. He has become a proper mainstream movie star, following in the footsteps of The Rock.

Who knows, a John Cena retirement might not be that far. Therefore, WWE must utilise all they have with Cena, who remains one of the WWE's few megastars. We haven't seen much productive work from him in WWE over the last few years, so hopefully, when he returns home in the coming weeks, there is a proper story for him. WWE might already be having a plan for Cena beyond the tag team match at Super Showdown but if they don't, they need to think of something good.

Cena needs to be utilized in the right capacity, to make new stars. That is how this company will progress. There is still a lot of mileage left in terms of storylines for the Cenation leader, not to mention that oh, so sacred John Cena heel turn. Now is a time as good as any to do so, but will they actually turn him heel? Highly doubtful. However, there are still some really exciting angles with some real storyline potential for the 16-time World Champion to sink his teeth into.

Here are four possible storylines for John Cena, following his WWE return in Australia.

#4 Crashing the WWE title scene

Will Cena get the record-breaking seventeenth?

It is pretty astonishing when you realize that John Cena has only won one WWE World Championship in the last four years, that too he held it for only two weeks. His last proper reign as WWE Champion came in the summer of 2014 before he got battered by Brock Lesnar. While after that moment Cena was used efficiently in 2015, he hasn't had a really good storyline since he last won the WWE title at the beginning of 2017. He defeated AJ Styles in a classic to win his 16th world title at Royal Rumble, inside the Alamodome. While feuds with The Miz and Roman Reigns were strong promo wise, Cena's program with the current WWE Champion had the full package.

The title is currently being fought between AJ and Samoa Joe, with their final match happening at Super Showdown. Waiting in the wings are Miz and Daniel Bryan, who will face off in a number one Contender's match for the title Down Under. Cena would work wonders with any of these guys. He has had classic matches, for the Championship no less, against Styles and Bryan. The Miz has improved immensely since THAT WrestleMania 27 main event, while Samoa Joe is just awesome at everything he does. Any of these four matches would be great for everyone involved. The story would be great too, as Cena is still yet to win that record-breaking 17th world title.

The WWE Championship has lost some prestige, as it has been fought for on the undercard of pay-per-views in recent times. A megastar like Cena fighting for the belt would help raise its fallen value. There is also some real storyline potential in this, with the Cenation leader getting hungrier and hungrier to win the title. For those of you who don't know, Cena is a storytelling master. He just needs the right one. It could also perhaps lead into his retirement and be a slow-burning story until WrestleMania, where Cena could become desperate and put his career on the line for a WWE Championship shot.

