4 possible directions for CM Punk following his role at WWE WrestleMania 40 - Join top faction, troll big star, and more

WWE WrestleMania 40 is now in the books and the two-night event was absolutely spectacular. The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins were the headlining acts, but the likes of Gunther, Bayley, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch arguably the stole the show.

One of the more anticipated bouts heading into the show was Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. Not only would the two men clash with the belt on the line, but there was an added twist with CM Punk's presence for their clash.

The Straight Edge Superstar was the special guest commentator for the bout. While some were disappointed he wouldn't have a bigger role, most knew he would somehow get involved. That ultimately happened too, as he ended up getting in a fight with The Scottish Psychopath.

Now that WrestleMania 40 is over, however, many are curious as to what could be next for Punk. He did a lot of media and hosting work over the weekend before getting physical. This article will look at a handful of things he could do moving forward.

Below are four possible directions for CM Punk following his role at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. He could remain on commentary until he heals up

WWE WrestleMania XL Sunday had the nice treat of a few guest commentators. Snoop Dogg called the Philadelphia Street Fight featuring The Pride and The Final Testament. Meanwhile, CM Punk was the guest commentator for the opening bout.

CM Punk doing commentary alongside Corey Graves, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee was fun, but it also isn't new territory for The Straight Edge Superstar. He has done commentary for WWE in the past and even dabbled in it during his time with All Elite Wrestling.

As a result, the company could decide to keep him in the role until he's able to return to action. It would make the most sense to keep him on RAW with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, but he could always be on SmackDown with Wade Barrett and Corey Graves. Regardless of the brand, he'd do an excellent job.

#3. CM Punk could regularly troll Drew McIntyre on WWE television

Drew McIntyre is the ultimate troll. Ever since returning to WWE television following a break last year, The Scottish Warrior has become more vicious and continues to instigate and belittle various members of the RAW locker room.

He has had issues with the likes of Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, both of which grew quite physical. He has also had problems with Seth Rollins in WWE. Nobody has received more trolling and verbal abuse than CM Punk, however. McIntyre has clearly had it out for Punk. He even mocks the fact that the former champion has been injured and missed out on his WrestleMania main event dream.

Now that Drew McIntyre lost his World Heavyweight Championship in a matter of minutes, the shoe could be on the other foot. CM Punk could spend the next several weeks and months trolling The Scottish Psychopath, further getting in Drew's head over his embarrassing loss.

#2. He could return to the ring earlier than fans expected

Something interesting happened when CM Punk and Drew McIntyre had their little argument at WWE WrestleMania Sunday. At a certain point, CM Punk grew tired of the disrespect and tripped up Drew, letting him crash down to the table and floor.

From there, Punk took off his brace he had on his surgically repaired triceps and went on to hit Drew with it. This was surprising as he likely shouldn't be cleared to do anything physical for a few more months. This may be a sign that he's further along in his recovery than most fans realize.

While CM Punk is unlikely to return to in-ring action in WWE immediately, him getting physical could mean he's surprisingly close. As a result, his next direction could be him prepping for an in-ring return in as early as May or June if he's indeed ahead of schedule.

#1. CM Punk could surprisingly join The Judgment Day

There could be a deeper story here than anybody realizes. CM Punk has had issues with Seth Rollins since returning to WWE. He has also had issues with Drew McIntyre. Another wrestler who has had issues with both men is Damian Priest.

Priest never liked that The Judgment Day worked with Drew McIntyre. He has regularly dealt with Seth Rollins on the red brand too. Given that Punk and Damian both have mutual enemies, there is a chance that the two WWE stars actually worked together and orchestrated this entire ordeal.

If that is the case, there's a chance that CM Punk could end up joining The Judgment Day. While it may not be something Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh had agreed to, they'd be unlikely to fight such a big name joining their ranks.

