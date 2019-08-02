4 Possible directions Trish Stratus could go after facing Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 371 // 02 Aug 2019, 11:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Where will Trish go?

Trish Stratus returned to WWE this Tuesday on SmackDown Live, appearing in the King's Court with Jerry Lawler.

She mentioned how she still has that itch to go out and have one last match, eventually prompting Charlotte Flair to come out and challenge her to a match at SummerSlam, in her hometown of Toronto.

This is a huge match, one of the bigger matches on a stacked card for the Biggest Party of the Summer. It might even have an outside chance of stealing the entire show. Trish will likely get the pop of the night, as she looks to prove that she could still go in the ring.

Her appearances at Royal Rumble and Evolution last year have proven that the seven-time Women's Champion still has a few matches in her.

An extended run for her would be a major boost to the WWE's women's division, devoid of main event star power beyond the likes of Charlotte, Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss.

Here are four possible directions Trish Stratus could go following her marquee match with Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

#4 One and done

Trish may leave immediately after SummerSlam.

When any returning legend speaks about "one last match" on WWE programming, it always ends up being an extended run for them. However, what if Trish Stratus was not lying on SmackDown?

There is not any indication that she will be sticking around beyond SummerSlam and her match with Charlotte Flair could be a one-and-done. Hopefully, that isn't the case and Trish carries on for a few more months.

Advertisement

However, it does make sense if the Toronto-native just wanted to have one final match, as this would be the perfect match for her.

SummerSlam in her hometown, against arguably the greatest female wrestler in history, would be hard to top. WWE is in need of more female stars and there are several talents who would get a great rub from beating the seven-time Women's Champion.

This is one rare instance where WWE should actually use a past legend as an active wrestler in the current product.

1 / 4 NEXT