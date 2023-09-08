WWE NXT will receive a huge boost next week in terms of star power when Becky Lynch challenges NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

The mini-feud began when Stratton rattled off a list of former NXT Women's Champions whom she knows she'll surpass. She mistakenly mentioned Lynch, who hadn't captured the title during her tenure on the brand.

Lynch responded to Stratton's misstep on social media, causing Stratton to appear backstage at Payback. Lynch then appeared on the big screen during Tuesday's show to challenge The Buff Barbie for next week's episode.

The Man and Stratton are obviously at two different stages of their careers, so the match could go several ways. The following four endings are possible outcomes to the huge showdown for the NXT Women's title.

#4. Becky Lynch wins by disqualification

One way to save face is to have Lynch win by disqualification.

Either woman leaving with the title is a plausible outcome. Lynch has the star power to help the division out while Stratton is still finding her feet as a top star of NXT.

Even though she's currently the champion, a match of this magnitude is extremely important for Stratton's development. Because of this, she could be overwhelmed by Lynch at some point in the match.

At that moment, it would cause The Center of the Universe to cheat to try and win. She would likely get caught, especially if she tried to use a foreign object. It would protect both stars and could prolong the feud if that's the desired direction.

#3. Tiffany Stratton wins clean

Of the possible endings to this match, this would be one of the most shocking results. Becky Lynch is one of the top stars in WWE. She rarely loses, and when she does, it's to propel a feud to another showdown.

Another reason she may lose is if she is opposed by another top star (Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus). Stratton may be a big star in the future, but currently, she's not that close to The Man.

WWE may pull a shocking audible by having Tiffany Stratton beat Lynch clean. It would be a huge win for the champ and a signature win for her in an otherwise average title run.

#2. Becky Lynch wins the NXT Women's Championship

Conversely, it wouldn't be a huge shock if Becky Lynch simply fends off the athletic Stratton to win the NXT title. The commentators keep mentioning that it's the one belt she hasn't collected during her career.

The Man could easily capture the title and stick around in NXT to give it star power. It would also provide the relatively green women's division with a tested veteran to learn from.

Dana Brooke might also be doing the same now, but she isn't on the same level as Lynch. Big Time Becks would certainly draw more eyes to the NXT product.

#1. Someone interferes to help Stratton retain

Blair Davenport is one of the few women in NXT who could probably hang with Becky Lynch.

The only way that Tiffany Stratton should outright defeat Becky Lynch next week is if someone else interferes to help Stratton retain her belt.

It would protect both stars and could send the pairing to another match at No Mercy later this month. It seemed weird for the match to be taking place on an episode of Tuesday television rather than at a premium live event.

Someone could take exception with Lynch jumping the line to get a title shot. Blair Davenport, Cora Jade, or Kiana James would make sense. James would have a reason to be upset since her match was overshadowed by Lynch's appearance. Davenport just seems to be angry with everyone.

