4 Possible finishes for Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Brock Lesnar will compete in his first match in two years when he faces John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza. The Beast re-emerged at the conclusion of SummerSlam to reintroduce himself to Cena and the WWE Universe.With the 17-time champ on his retirement tour, every match has to mean something. Since the two alpha males have a long history with each other, it makes sense for The Beast to oppose Cena before he hangs up his jorts.While The Leader of Cenation has less than four months remaining in his final year, the showdown in Indianapolis could play out in a few ways. The following four finishes are possible when Lesnar clashes with Cena at Wrestlepalooza.#4. John Cena wins, shakes Lesnar's hand afterMost of the opponents from Cena's past have been ones that have been integral to his rise to the top. Cena faced Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Randy Orton.While he was a heel when facing Rhodes the first time and Orton, both sides have brought up the past and how things have changed.Cena hugged Punk during their match, even teaming up with his one-time rival to fend off Seth Rollins and the Vision. Since The Beast has a history of beating Cena up, there's a possibility Cena escapes with a win.He could offer his hand to The Beast, and Lesnar could reluctantly accept it since it's the last time the two will square off.#3. Lesnar squashes Cena at Wrestlepalooza View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLesnar hasn't competed in two years. He's still considered one of the biggest monsters in wrestling despite being nearly 50 years old (he's 48). His last match was a losing effort against Rhodes, albeit in a brutally physical fight.Bookers could make a shocking decision to have Lesnar squash Cena in five minutes or less. He doesn't usually wrestle marathon matches like Triple H or others.The only drawback would be if that's how writers want to present Cena in the main event of the first-ever Wrestlepalooza.If it leads to someone like Gunther emerging to confront The Beast, it could work. Whatever happens, a Lesnar squash win at Wrestlepalooza is a good bet.#2. Cena survives and wins, gets blasted after the matchWith Cena on his Retirement Tour, bookers may want to keep him strong heading into the home stretch. There could be a back-and-forth battle of wills between the long-time rivals since they're both closer to 50 than 40.This will allow Cena to keep some credibility by hanging out with one of the most feared stars in WWE history. If the two rivals are slated to have another match, the 17-time champ could survive a brutal onslaught from Lesnar.The Beast could then attack him after the match to get his heat back. Bookers do this all the time, so stars who lose still look somewhat strong.The problem with that, however, is that the post-match beatdown doesn't factor into the record books.#1. Lesnar breaks character after a grueling win over CenaDepending on plans for after Wrestlepalooza, WWE could do something memorable at the climax of the match. One thing would be a brutal beatdown after Cena wins.Another possibility that could set the table for after the event would be if Cena keeps getting up after Lesnar destroys him. The Beast could get madder and madder, but finally hit a series of F5s to put Cena away.The former UFC Heavyweight Champion would get a win against a tough and game opponent. What he does after that potential win would set things up going forward. Lesnar and Cena could hug or shake hands since they've had parallel careers.It would be a bit unexpected from the Beast since he attacked his rival twice before Wrestlepalooza. This could set Lesnar up as a tweener who could challenge anyone from Rhodes to Seth Rollins to CM Punk or Gunther.