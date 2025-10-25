4 possible finishes for Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Drew McIntyre will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event next week. This rivalry has reached a fever pitch and both superstars are willing to tear each other apart. While McIntyre is hellbent on winning the world title next Saturday, Rhodes will look to put an end to this rivalry once and for all. Their upcoming match at Saturday Night's Main Event is expected to see a maelstrom of chaos. However, what will remain the focal point is how the match ends. From a former champion interfering in the bout to a referee ending it in a no-contest, several things can unfold during the climax of the Undisputed WWE Championship match.Here are four possible finishes for Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event:#4. Cody Rhodes could grab a roll-up victoryCody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre could deliver an incredible match at SNME, leaving the crowd electrified. During the climax of the bout, The Scottish Warrior could be in one corner of the ring, looking to hit the final blow. However, Rhodes could counter it and roll up McIntyre to grab a quick victory even though the latter's shoulder may be up off the mat.Oblivious to it, the referee may count a three-pin to declare The American Nightmare as the winner. The Undisputed WWE Championship match may end in a controversial fashion at Saturday Night's Main Event, leaving Drew McIntyre devastated in the ring. While The Scottish Warrior could be reeling from the loss, Cody Rhodes could walk away from the ring.#3. The match may end in a Double CountoutThe rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes has transcended the heights of ferocity. Both superstars could turn the entire arena into a breeding ground of chaos at Saturday Night's Main Event. They could fight each other at the ringside around the announce table. However, the referee could plead with them to get back in the ring, starting his count.However, Rhodes and McIntyre may pay no heed to the WWE Official and continue their fight outside the ring. As a result, the referee might count to ten and call for the bell. The match may end in a Double Countout, leaving fans surprised. Both superstars may continue their potential brawl at the ringside, prompting officials to intervene and separate them.#2. Jimmy Uso could cost Drew McIntyreJimmy Uso has become Drew McIntyre's new enemy ever since Jacob Fatu was mysteriously attacked. There is a high chance that Big Jim could interfere in the Undisputed WWE Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Just when McIntyre would be on the verge of a victory, the OG Bloodline member could show up out of nowhere.His potential interference could distract The Scottish Warrior. As a result, Cody Rhodes could take advantage of it and hit Drew McIntyre with his signature moves. He could land the final blow, hitting McIntyre with a Cross Rhodes to grab a pinfall victory. The American Nightmare could stand tall in the ring, holding his championship high in the air.#1. Drew McIntyre may win via DisqualificationDrew McIntyre is on a rampage against Cody Rhodes, determined to win the Undisputed WWE Championship next weekend. However, he may end up facing a déja vu at Saturday Night's Main Event. During the climax of the match, both superstars could be fighting at the ringside, with The Scottish Warrior having the upper hand.Frustrated in rage, Rhodes could snap and hit McIntyre with a steel chair, or a kendo stick, or another potent weapon that may not be legal in the match. As a result, the referee might call for the bell and end the match. Drew McIntyre could be declared the winner of this bout via disqualification. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes could continue his rampage even after the match ends.