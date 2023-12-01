4 Possible finishes for Dominik Mysterio vs. Wes Lee at WWE NXT Deadline 2023 - Randy Orton to make surprise appearance?

WWE won't have another main roster Premium Live Event for the remainder of 2023. The next RAW and SmackDown hosted show will be the 2024 Royal Rumble, which will take place in Florida on January 27.

While the main roster doesn't have another Premium Live Event, there will be another PLE before 2023 comes to a close. NXT Deadline is set to take place on Saturday, December 9, at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

So far, four matches have been announced for the show. The most recent bout announced will see the NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in action. Dirty Dom will defend his coveted prize against Wes Lee, a top star who recently returned to the white & gold brand.

This article will take a look at a handful of ways the upcoming North American Championship match could end. This includes a surprise appearance from Randy Orton, interference from a former AEW star, and a new champion being crowned. How will it potentially conclude?

Below are four possible finishes for Dominik Mysterio vs. Wes Lee at WWE NXT Deadline 2023.

#4. Wes Lee can win and send Dominik Mysterio back to WWE's main roster

Wes Lee on NXT

Wes Lee is a phenomenal performer. When it comes to in-ring talent, very few in or out of NXT can match The Kardiac Kid. This includes WWE's main roster stars and those wrestling in other promotions.

As a result, there's a very real chance that Wes Lee can defeat Dirty Dom cleanly when they clash at NXT Deadline. If he hits the Kardiac Kick on the reigning NXT North American Champion, Lee will certainly win his title back.

This could also dramatically shake things up for both NXT and RAW. If Dom loses the coveted Championship, it may mean that he'll leave NXT and move back to being on WWE's main roster full-time. Lee literally kicking Dominik out of NXT may be an extremely popular move with much of the fanbase.

#3. Rhea Ripley can help Dirty Dom win

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio is rapidly improving. He started with WWE during the pandemic and didn't have a chance to do live events for the first year or so of his tenure in the company. However, over the past two years, he's been a workhorse, and the improvement is notable.

Still, Dirty Dom doesn't exactly succeed on his own. He won tag team gold with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio a few years ago. He is a two-time NXT North American Champion, thanks to the help of The Judgment Day and primarily Rhea Ripley.

When Dirty Dom and Wes Lee clash at NXT Deadline, Rhea could once again prove to be the deciding factor in the bout. She may use the championship belt, cause a distraction, or even hit Lee with The Riptide to make sure Dominik can pick up the pinfall victory.

#2. Lexis King can aid Dominik to cement their friendship

Expand Tweet

Lexis King is one of WWE NXT's brightest new stars. Formerly known as Brian Pillman Jr., King is a former MLW Tag Team Champion and spent quite a bit of time working in All Elite Wrestling before moving to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

He recently joined WWE and is part of the NXT brand. Upon doing so, he hasn't exactly made many friends. One person he does seem to get along with is Dominik Mysterio. This could be because both men have a disdain for their famous fathers and the legacy attached to each star.

Regardless of why the two have formed a bond, it could be further solidified at NXT Deadline. Lexis King could sneak out and cost Wes Lee the victory, helping Dirty Dom keep his title. The two could then form a tag team or King could potentially begin a feud with Wes moving forward.

#1. Mysterio could be hit by an RKO out of nowhere

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton has returned to WWE, and he has immediately become a threat to The Judgment Day. Orton helped Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre inside the WarGames cage this past Saturday.

Orton's issues with the stable didn't end there, however. The Viper battled Dominik Mysterio this week on RAW in a singles match on WWE Monday Night RAW and ultimately won, thanks to hitting the RKO.

The same fate could hit Dirty Dom at NXT Deadline. Orton could want to torment the stable more, and the best way to do that is to make a surprise appearance at the Premium Live Event.

During the heat of the match, Randy could hit an RKO behind the referee's back onto Dominik. This would thus enable Wes to pin the cocky champion then.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes