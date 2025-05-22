4 Possible finishes for Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

The tension between former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest has been rising since WrestleMania 41. After a brutal Sin City Street Fight win for McIntyre at 'Mania, it looked like his redemption arc to the top of the roster was underway. However, things only escalated from there, and at Backlash 2025, both men were involved in a Fatal Four-Way match for the United States Championship.

Instead of focusing on the title, they let their personal feud take over, leading to a brawl that spilled into the crowd, and neither man finished the match, continuing their rivalry further. WWE has now booked a Steel Cage Match between both men at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

With nowhere to run, massive action can be expected this weekend. However, given the unpredictable nature of both men, nothing is certain. Below are four possible finishes that could unfold in one of the year’s most intense matches at Saturday Night’s Main Event:

#4. Damian Priest could win clean

A clean victory for Damian Priest would shift the balance in this feud and could further intensify for a final showdown. The Archer of Infamy has still not tasted a lot of success in big matches against some of the top names and needs it to elevate his status in the company. That could change inside the steel cage.

Without interference or excuses, a clean win over McIntyre would provide Priest the momentum he’s been trying to get. It would re-establish him as a threat in the singles division and potentially open the door for greater opportunities, including a World title feud, as SummerSlam approaches.

#3. WWE SmackDown star Aleister Black could make his presence felt

Aleister Black is set for action on WWE SmackDown this week in a Triple Threat match to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match, which also involves LA Knight. If Priest or McIntyre try to cost Knight the match and potentially end up costing Black by accident, retribution could follow.

Black is always a threat to anyone who comes in his way, and even a steel cage doesn’t guarantee total lockdown. If he interferes at SNME, the feud could pivot away from McIntyre vs. Priest and open a new chapter. Black attacking either man would spark a fresh storyline, allowing the company to keep things unpredictable ahead of the summer.

#2. Both men could step out at the same time

A classic steel cage finish could come into play, both men escaping at the same moment. After a brutal war, McIntyre and Priest might fight their way to the top and crash down together, leaving the referees unable to declare a clear winner. A controversial finish could keep the rivalry heating up and add a layer of frustration for both stars.

WWE could use it as a storyline to book a rematch at Money in the Bank, this time with even higher stakes or a bigger stipulation. It would also preserve the momentum of stars, keeping them among some of the biggest names in the industry.

#1. Drew McIntyre could win clean

A clean win for Drew McIntyre would be a statement. After being a part of mid-card feuds and matches for a long time, a clean win could trigger his chances to get back to the World title scene, potentially having a match against John Cena in the future.

WWE may use this victory to wrap up the storyline and bring fresher names for both stars. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for both men next.

