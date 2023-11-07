4 possible finishes for Gunther vs. The Miz at Survivor Series: 7-Time WWE Champion causes title change, brutal squash?

This week's WWE Monday Night RAW was quite the event, as it featured some first-time-ever matches, rarely-seen bouts, and, in some cases, even dream matches. It was certainly a show to remember.

One of the most intriguing bouts on the card was a Fatal Four-Way Match. The Miz battled Ricochet, Ivar, and Bronson Reed for a chance to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

To the surprise of some, The Miz won the bout. Now, The A-Lister is set to challenge for the coveted belt at the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held in Chicago later this month.

This article will take a closer look at the impending bout and list four possible finishes the match could have. This includes the crowning of a new champion, the shocking return of a former world champion, and more. How could the match end?

Below are four possible finishes for Gunther vs. The Miz at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

#4. Gunther could shockingly squash The Miz at WWE Survivor Series

Gunther in Germany

One of the most shocking moments in pay-per-view history came courtesy of Brock Lesnar. The Beast battled John Cena not long after ending the streak in 2014. To the surprise of the WWE Universe, the match wasn't even close to being competitive.

Instead, The Beast decimated Cena. He threw John around like a ragdoll and quickly defeated the man WWE bills as The Greatest Of All Time. It was one of the most one-sided matches in the history of pay-per-view.

There's a chance that the same premise could be replicated at Survivor Series. Gunther could potentially squash The Miz in brutal and unexpected fashion. This would cement the "pro wrestler" as far greater than the "Sports Entertainer" and send a major message to fans and talent alike.

#3. The Miz may win the big one

The Miz has built a Hall of Fame career for himself. He's a two-time WWE Champion. He's also captured the United States Championship and various tag team titles. The A-Lister has even headlined WrestleMania in the past alongside John Cena.

When it comes to the Intercontinental Championship, The Miz is one of the best to hold the title. He's an eight-time champion, the second most ever. Only Chris Jericho is ahead of The A-Lister with nine title reigns.

There's a chance that The Miz could make history at WWE Survivor Series by defeating Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Not only would this end the longest reign ever, but The A-Lister would become tied for the most reigns ever of the coveted prize. A Skull Crushing Finale could spell doom for The Ring General.

#2. Ivar could be surprisingly added to the match and win via pinfall

As noted, The Miz earned an opportunity to challenge for the prized Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW. He defeated Ivar, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed by getting a pinfall victory over Reed after the big man missed the Tsunami.

Interestingly, Ivar arguably had the match won. He hit a Moonsault and pinned Ricochet at the same time. The ref had to look at both men being covered, and thus, the count was slower than usual. This allowed Ricochet to eventually kick out, while Reed did not. As a result, Miz is the #1 Contender, but Ivar was less than pleased.

The big man jumped Miz post-match, seemingly feeling robbed. If Adam Pearce sees his side, there's a chance that the former NXT Tag Team Champion could be added to the bout at the last minute. From there, he could hit a brutal Moonsault on The Miz and win the belt without Gunther needing to be pinned.

#1. Brock Lesnar could return and cost Gunther the win

Brock Lesnar

Gunther has been a dominant force in WWE. His debut on NXT UK quickly led to him capturing the NXT United Kingdom Championship. He went on to hold the coveted belt for a record reign. He has since replicated that success on the main roster with the Intercontinental Championship.

In many ways, the dominance shown by Gunther can only be compared to that of a few other WWE stars. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are likely the only ones in modern history who can stack up to Gunther. The latter of the pair is often cited as a dream rival to The Ring General.

There's a chance that the dream bout could be on the horizon. The first step in making it happen could be for The Beast to show up at Survivor Series and shockingly lay Gunther out with an F5. From there, The Miz can pin the champion. Gunther can then move on to the biggest feud of his career.

