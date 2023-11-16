4 possible finishes for LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown - Returning legend to stop Solo Sikoa from interfering?

LA Knight is set for a major challenge on WWE SmackDown this week as he goes one-on-one with Jimmy Uso. The former has engaged in a heated feud with the entire The Bloodline, and it looks like their upcoming match could indicate that it won't end anytime soon.

For this list, we will look at four possible finishes for LA Knight vs Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown this Friday.

#4. LA Knight gets away with a clean win

Expand Tweet

Knight and Uso's upcoming match in WWE SmackDown will not be the first time they face each other. Both men already did so before Crown Jewel took place, and The Megastar got a sweep, clean victory.

Another clean win could be awarded to Knight in their upcoming match once again. In this way, it could help both of their characters. Knight's character would continue to grow as he gets more wins. On the other hand, Jimmy collecting losses could anger Roman Reigns and build tension with The Bloodline.

#3. Jimmy Uso could just not finish the match

Expand Tweet

There are many ways any match could finish. Knight winning clean, Jimmy winning clean, interference, and more. However, another method Uso could end the match is by simply "handing over" the win to his opponent.

After Knight and Jimmy's first match weeks ago, Roman Reigns appeared at the end and attempted to spear LA. However, the latter deflected the attack and delivered a BFT instead. Since The Tribal Chief could still be in a bad mood after what happened, he could blame it all on Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy could begin to get the short end of the stick in his upcoming match with Knight. Uso could then formulate the plan that he technically "did not lose" if he just simply walked out. In this way, their rivalry would remain open and leave fans wanting more.

#2. Solo Sikoa returns to WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Solo Sikoa was absent on the previous episode of WWE SmackDown, and his return has already been announced. It's still unknown what The Enforcer could do, but the most obvious path could be that he will help Jimmy get the victory. However, other routes could also be explored.

The Enforcer could act as if he is set to help his brother take home the victory. However, he could stop in his tracks at the last minute, and with the distraction, LA Knight could capitalize and pin his opponent. It could be reasoned that it was Roman's instructions as a way to "punish" Jimmy Uso.

#1. LA Knight could have some help

Since The Enforcer is set to return to WWE SmackDown this week, the easiest route he could take is to interfere and ensure The Bloodline keeps a clean streak against Knight. However, The Megastar could have some backup.

AJ Styles was taken out backstage after an attack from The Bloodline. As a result, Knight stepped in to team up with John Cena against Sikoa and Jimmy at Fastlane. For the upcoming episode, The Phenomenal One could return the favor and help The Megastar.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer