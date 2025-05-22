4 possible finishes for LA Knight vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Aleister Black on WWE SmackDown

The upcoming episode of SmackDown is expected to be a big show. It will feature several qualifying matches for the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches. One of those is LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Aleister Black. All three men will lock horns in a Triple Threat Match to secure a spot in the upcoming spectacle.

However, the finish of this bout could leave fans absolutely stunned. With Knight, Nakamura, and Black involved, this is expected to be quite a chaotic showdown, and the result could shift in anyone's favor. The WWE Universe might also see ringside interference in this match, which may play a major role in its outcome on SmackDown.

Let's take a look at four possible finishes for LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Aleister Black.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura wins with a quick roll-up

Shinsuke Nakamura could pull off one of the biggest upsets on SmackDown this week. The 45-year-old has been away from television for quite some time, so WWE might look to give him a big moment upon his return. Multi-person matches have always been a breeding ground for chaos. Nakamura could therefore take advantage of the chaos to turn things in his favor.

Just when LA Knight would go for a pin after potentially hitting a BFT on Aleister Black in the ring, The King of Strong Style could turn the tables around. In a stunning twist, Shinsuke Nakamura might appear from behind and roll up The Megastar to grab a quick pin. With a big victory, Nakamura could evade the ring and shock the world.

#3. LA Knight pins Shinsuke Nakamura with a BFT

LA Knight is also one of the strong contenders to win the upcoming Money in the Bank qualifying match on SmackDown. Although a victory over Aleister Black and Shinsuke Nakamura seems very tough, The Defiant One could still overcome the odds. Not only that, he could win the Triple Threat Match fair and square.

After a hard-hitting match, Knight and Nakamura may be the two stars fighting in the ring, with Black potentially lying at the ringside. With his lightning-fast reflexes, The Megastar could hit the veteran with the Blunt Force Trauma and pin him in the middle of the ring. LA Knight could stand tall and secure his spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

#2. Aleister Black seals the deal with a Black Mass

There is no doubt that Aleister Black is one of the underdogs heading into this Money in the Bank qualifier match on SmackDown. However, he could shock the WWE Universe this week. During the final moments of the match, Shinsuke Nakamura could be in one corner of the ring, preparing to hit the former AEW star with the Kinshasa.

Just when Nakamura would storm into him to connect his finisher, Black could counter it with a devastating Black Mass, the finisher that has taken out countless superstars in the past. The 40-year-old could pin The King of Strong Style with a bold statement that he has booked his spot in the MITB Ladder Match.

#1. Solo Sikoa and Co. invade the Triple Threat Match on SmackDown

One of the biggest things that could happen in the upcoming Money in the Bank qualifier match on SmackDown is a huge invasion. Just when LA Knight would be on the verge of victory, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and JC Mateo could show up from nowhere. They could unleash a merciless attack on the former United States Champion.

Knight has been entangled in a rivalry with Sikoa & Co. lately, so there is a high chance of them invading the match. The heel faction could wreak havoc on The Megastar and walk away. Aleister Black or Shinsuke Nakamura could take advantage of this and pin an unconscious LA Knight to grab an easy win on SmackDown.

